Western Cape Department of Education Closes Schools in Eden and Central Karoo Districts Due to Storm Damage and Road Issues

Significant infrastructure damage caused by the recent storms has led to the closure of six schools in parts of the Western Cape province. The Department of Education is working with administrators to provide catch-up programs for learners affected by the closures.

The Western Cape Department of Education announces that six schools in the province remain closed due to flooding and storm-related damages. The Storm has had devastating effects, with 64 schools reporting infrastructure damage.

However, all schools in the Cape Winelands District have re-opened. The closures in the Eden and Central Karoo District were necessary due to road accessibility issues. The department is working with administrators and schools to make up for lost learning days, and educators have developed various solutions to ensure students receive catch-up programs





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Western Cape Department Of Education Flooding Storm Damage Road Issues School Closures Catch-Up Programs Learners Advantages

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