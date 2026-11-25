The Western Cape High Court nullified the independent panel's findings on the Phala Phala theft, halting President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has successfully avoided immediate impeachment proceedings after the Western Cape High Court declared an independent panel's report unlawful. The court's ruling on Wednesday effectively dismantled the legal foundation required for Parliament to consider removing him from office. This decision marks a significant victory for the President, who faced his most serious political threat regarding the handling of a currency theft at his Phala Phala game farm.

Court Nullifies Panel Findings on Law

The full bench, comprising Judge-President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana alongside Judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi, determined that the independent panel committed multiple material errors of law. The judgment states that the panel fundamentally misunderstood its functions and exceeded its lawful mandate when investigating the incident. The court found that the panel asked the wrong questions and failed to apply the correct legal test regarding the evidence presented. Consequently, the entire report authored by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is void.

Also read Western Cape High Court Sets Aside Phala Phala Panel Report, Sparking Legal Battle

Impeachment Process Halted by Ruling

The parliamentary impeachment machinery collapses entirely because it relied exclusively on the now-invalidated report. Judge-President Mabindla-Boqwana explicitly stated that the panel's misconstruction of its inquiry led to recommendations that were unlawful in their entirety. Because the report is set aside, the National Assembly can no longer proceed with the impeachment process as initially triggered. President Ramaphosa is therefore relieved of the obligation to appear before the inquiry that would have decided his fate in Parliament.

Dispute Over Legal Standards and Evidence

The core legal dispute centered on whether the panel applied the correct threshold for determining if serious misconduct occurred. President Ramaphosa had argued that the panel incorrectly assessed whether he had a case to answer, rather than determining if sufficient evidence existed to show a violation. The court agreed with the President, ruling that the panel failed to assess whether there was enough admissible and relevant material to demonstrate a serious violation on its face. The court clarified that there was no burden of proof on any party in this specific type of parliamentary inquiry.

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Background Involving Foreign Currency Theft

The investigation stemmed from the theft of approximately $580,000 in foreign currency from a couch at the Phala Phala property in Limpopo in 2020. The independent panel, which included senior advocate Mahlape Sello and retired judge Thokozile Masipa, had previously found that President Ramaphosa may have breached the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. They alleged he violated a law requiring authorities to report thefts of R100,000 or more directly to the police. Instead, the report noted he reported the crime to Gen Wally Rhoode of the Presidential Protection Unit.

Opposition Vows Legal Challenge in Court

Following the judgment, the African Transformation Movement indicated its intention to appeal the decision immediately. The opposition party has spent four years seeking President Ramaphosa's removal and plans to exhaust all available constitutional avenues. Meanwhile, the parliamentary impeachment committee, chaired by Makashule Gana, has been dissolved by the court's order. The committee is currently seeking legal advice from the Parliament's legal service regarding the next steps after the judgment set aside all related parliamentary actions.