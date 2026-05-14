Western Cape Commuters Face Another Fare Increase, Straining Budgets

For thousands of people across the Western Cape, the cost of getting to work is about to go up again, and for many, there is simply no room left in the monthly budget. Minibus taxi fares in several parts of the province will increase by between R2 and R5 per trip, affecting shift workers, retail staff, domestic workers and those commuting from outer suburbs.

For thousands of people across the Western Cape , the cost of getting to work is about to go up again, and for many, there is simply no room left in the monthly budget.

From Monday, commuters using minibus taxis in several parts of the province will see fares increase by between R2 and R5 per trip, while some long-distance routes between theon Thursday, with operators pointing to rising fuel costs as the main reason for the adjustment. For regular commuters, especially those already taking two or more taxis a day, that increase may sound small on paper, but in practice, it quickly adds up.

A worker commuting daily to Cape Town’s commercial areas explained just how stretched things already are.

‘I’m already spending R1,000 to go from home to work, and I’m actually struggling with it as it is. Now imagine if the prices are increasing, I’m not sure how I’ll be able to afford that. ’In many parts of Cape Town, minibus taxis remain the backbone of transport, especially in areas where train services remain unreliable and buses don’t fully cover routes.

For shift workers, retail staff, domestic workers and those commuting from outer suburbs, taxis are not optional, they’re the only realistic way to get to work on time. The fare increase lands at a difficult moment for households already dealing with rising grocery prices, electricity costs and higher monthly bills. Transport often becomes one of the first pressures people feel because it is a daily expense that cannot easily be avoided.

Taxi operators say the increase is tied directly to fuel, which has become increasingly volatile in recent months. International oil supply disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East have pushed prices upward, creating a knock-on effect across South Africa’s transport sector. While motorists feel it at the pump, public transport users often absorb the cost indirectly through fare hikes. The latest changes may also affect people beyond Cape Town itself.

Passengers travelling between the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, a common route for workers, students and families, will now pay an extra R150 for those longer trips, making visits home even more expensive. That matters particularly in a province where many residents maintain family ties across both regions and travel regularly between them. Taxi associations have said there are currently no further fare increases planned, even though another fuel increase is expected next month.

But for many commuters, that reassurance may offer little comfort. The reality is that transport has become one of the clearest markers of South Africa’s cost-of-living crisis. A few rand extra per trip may not seem dramatic in isolation, but across a month, it can mean the difference between buying groceries, topping up electricity, or simply making it to work.

And in Cape Town, where commuting often begins before sunrise and ends long after dark, that extra burden is being carried by the people who can least afford it





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Western Cape Minibus Taxis Fare Increase Rising Fuel Costs Cost-Of-Living Crisis Commuting Transport Sector Middle East International Oil Supply Disruptions Cape Town Long-Distance Routes Families Workers Students

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Cape storms: Sixty60 driver blown off motorbike [video]Storms batter the Western Cape: A Checkers Sixty60 driver was blown off his motorbike during strong winds this week...

Read more »

Graduate Software Engineer (CPT Onsite) – Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Cape Town Minibus Taxi Commuters Face Looming Fare Increases, Strain on PocketsMinibus taxi commuters in Cape Town are concerned about looming fare increases, which they believe will put more pressure on their finances. The increases are attributed to rising fuel costs, and commuters are already struggling with the high cost of living.

Read more »

Taxi fare hikes to hit Cape commuters on MondayTaxi fare hikes to hit Cape commuters on Monday

Read more »