Western Cape Closes Franschhoek Pass Due to Storm Damage and Sweltering Floods

The Franschhoek Pass, a popular scenic route, has been closed due to significant storm damage in the Western Cape as a result of heavy rains and widespread flooding. The provincial government has issued a notification for a full and indefinite closure of the pass for thorough repair assessments.

The scenic Franschhoek Pass has been closed due to significant storm damage caused by heavy rains and widespread flooding in the Western Cape. The provincial government has issued a notice for a full and indefinite closure due to rockfalls and infrastructure damage.

The closure affects all types of traffic, including light and heavy motor vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians. Residents seeking access to La Rochelle and Karmel are permitted to do so exclusively through Villiersdorp, and authorities have set up roadblocks at two key locations to manage the temporary road closures. Road closures are still in force in several districts, including the Overberg, West Coast, Winelands, Central Karoo, and Garden Route





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Franschhoek Pass Storm Damage Heavy Rains Widespread Flooding Rockfalls Infrastructure Damage Road Closures

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