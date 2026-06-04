Western Cape Braces for Widespread Flooding and Power Outages

Severe weather hits Garden Route and Central Karoo with up to 200mm of rain, causing road closures, dam spills, and electricity disruptions.

The Western Cape Government remains on high alert as a powerful weather system continues to affect large parts of the Garden Route and Central Karoo , bringing widespread flooding, road closures and electricity outages.

According to the latest update from the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre, some areas of the eastern Garden Route have received as much as 200mm of rain since yesterday (June 3), while parts of the Central Karoo recorded between 50mm and 100mm. One of the most significant impacts has been the closure of the N1 at Leeu Gamka due to flooding, with authorities confirming that no safe alternative route is currently available.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reports that dams across both the Central Karoo and Garden Route districts are currently spilling, while several rivers remain at flood level. The Keurbooms River is among the waterways being closely monitored, with flow rates recorded at 133 cubic metres per second. The South African Weather Service has indicated that rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day, although weather conditions are forecast to begin clearing later this afternoon.

Several roads across the affected districts have sustained weather-related damage. For instance, the Molteno Pass between Beaufort West and Loxton has been affected. Authorities have also reported rockfalls along the Tradouw Pass on the R324 and on sections of the N12. Localised flooding has furthermore been reported in Seweweekspoort, where response teams continue to monitor conditions.

The severe weather has also disrupted electricity supply in parts of the Garden Route. Eskom reported ongoing outages affecting communities including Harkerville and Covie in the Bitou municipal area, as well as Sedgefield and Karatara in the Knysna region. Repair teams from Eskom and local municipalities are working to restore power where conditions allow. The continuous heavy rain has saturated the ground, leading to increased runoff and flash flooding in low-lying areas, posing risks to both property and life.

Emergency services have been busy responding to calls for assistance, rescuing stranded motorists and residents from flooded homes. The humanitarian impact is significant, with many families displaced and requiring temporary shelter. Disaster management officials, emergency services, municipalities and humanitarian organisations remain fully activated across the affected areas. Humanitarian assistance, including food parcels, blankets and other essential supplies, is being co-ordinated where necessary, while emergency shelters remain available should residents require temporary accommodation.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said authorities remain focused on protecting communities and responding rapidly to incidents. The situation remains stable, but conditions can change rapidly as the weather system continues to move through the affected areas. We urge residents to remain vigilant, heed all warnings, and avoid taking unnecessary risks, Bredell said.

Residents are being urged to avoid flooded roads and low-water crossings, stay away from swollen rivers and bridges, and limit non-essential travel in affected areas. Authorities have encouraged the public to follow official government and municipal communication channels for the latest weather and disaster management updates as the system continues to move across the province. The coordination between various agencies has been commendable, with teams working around the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected communities.

As the weather system gradually moves eastward, there is hope for improvement, but the aftermath will require sustained efforts for recovery and rebuilding





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