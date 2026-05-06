Western Cape and Eastern Cape Brace for Heavy Rain, Flooding, and Power Outages

Disaster officials in the Western Cape are monitoring severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, gale-force winds, and high sea swells, with warnings of potential flash flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape is dealing with flooding and power outages, with several roads closed and ongoing efforts to restore electricity.

The Western Cape disaster officials are closely monitoring the rain in the Garden Route and Little Karoo regions as between 100 and 200 mm of rain is predicted for Wednesday, along with gale-force winds and high sea swells.

Disaster officials are on standby for potential flash flooding, mudslides, and rapidly rising rivers, particularly in low-lying areas. Municipal teams have been actively clearing stormwater drains in preparation for possible flooding over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape has reported flooding incidents and power outages due to heavy rains. Several areas, including Markman, Blue Water Bay, and Amsterdam, experienced power outages, though electricity has since been restored in some locations. Other regions remain without power. Flooding has also been reported in parts of the metro, prompting the closure of several roads.

Safety and Security Executive Director at NMB, Shadrack Sibiya, stated that Third Avenue has been closed to prevent fatalities or incidents, while other roads are being monitored for potential closures. He added that waves have risen, necessitating close monitoring. Power outages in Blue Water Bay and Summerstrand have been addressed, though some areas still face electricity failures.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning to Eastern Cape residents to remain on high alert and avoid unnecessary travel due to persistent disruptive weather conditions. The service emphasized the need for caution as the inclement weather is expected to continue. Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety





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