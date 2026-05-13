Westcon-Comstor Joins Microsoft's REO Programme, Encouraging Cloud-Led Marketplace Growth & Budget Access

Westcon-Comstor has established a partnership with Microsoft's Resale Enabled Solutions (REO) programme, which empowers partners to sell Microsoft's cloud marketplace services. Partners can transact with approved vendors and benefit from Microsoft's cloud marketplace commitment budgets. The repository contributes significantly to the rapid expansion of Microsoft cloud marketplace sales and up to $6.26 worth of services revenue for every $1 sold.

Westcon-Comstor agrees to Microsoft's resale enabled solutions (REO), allowing partners to unlock market access and cloud budgets. Profits of up to $6.26 could potentially be generated for every $1 sold through Microsoft's marketplace.

Bold efforts are being made by cloud partners to dominate marketplace spend and be in a position to generate significant services revenue. Peter Woest, cloud marketplace partnership director at Westcon-Comstor, revealed significant excitement regarding the opportunities presented by REO. Additional collabs are being discussed between Westcon-Comstor and Microsoft, with vendors being eyed for future collaborations linked to REO.

Darren Sharpe, marketplace channel lead at Microsoft, expressed appreciation for the role Westcon-Comstor is playing in enabling Microsoft partners to bootstrap, scale, and build their marketplace practices





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Microsoft REO Westcon-Comstor Cloud Marketplace Microsoft REO Programme Westcon-Comstor REO Microsoft Resale Enabled Solutions (REO) Microsoft Market Access Cloud-Led Selling Amazon REO

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