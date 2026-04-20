West Rand Flying Squad Dismantles Illegal Mining Operation in Elandsvlei

Three suspects are due in the Randfontein Magistrate's Court following a tactical police raid on an illegal mining site in Elandsvlei that resulted in the seizure of weapons and mining equipment.

Three suspects are scheduled to appear in the Randfontein Magistrate's Court today following a high-stakes operation conducted by the West Rand Flying Squad . The arrests, which took place this past Thursday, involved the coordinated efforts of two sergeants and a dedicated detective who acted swiftly on intelligence regarding illicit activities occurring on a private farm located in Elandsvlei.

According to the official statement provided by flying squad spokesperson Karen du Plessis, the tactical unit was deployed following reports of extensive illegal mining operations in the area. Upon arriving at the designated location, the officers discovered a group of individuals who were actively engaged in the unauthorized extraction of minerals. The investigation revealed that these individuals, who are reportedly foreign nationals, had been operating under the guise of renting space and storage units from the farm owner, a tactic frequently used to mask illegal industrial activities from law enforcement authorities. During the course of the operation, the situation escalated, resulting in one of the suspects sustaining a gunshot wound to the buttocks. While the specific details regarding the exchange of fire remain under investigation, authorities have confirmed that the injured suspect was promptly transported to Leratong Hospital to receive necessary medical attention. Despite his injuries, law enforcement officials have confirmed that he is expected to join his co-accused in court today to face the judicial process. The raid proved to be highly successful in terms of gathering evidence and curbing the illegal enterprise, as the police managed to recover a significant cache of items. Among the seized belongings were two firearms, one of which was identified as a crude, self-made weapon, alongside a substantial amount of live ammunition. Furthermore, the officers confiscated various pieces of heavy machinery, including an electrical generator and specialized equipment utilized for the processing of gold and copper, which serves as clear evidence of the scale of the illegal mining operation. As the suspects prepare to stand before the Randfontein Magistrate, they are facing a series of serious legal charges. The primary focus of the prosecution will involve counts related to illegal mining, which continues to be a major concern for the local authorities in the West Rand region due to its environmental and economic impact. Additionally, the suspects may face further complications regarding potential contraventions of the country's immigration laws, given that they are believed to be foreign nationals residing in the area without the necessary documentation. The community and local law enforcement have lauded the efforts of the West Rand Flying Squad for their proactive stance in dismantling this criminal operation. As the legal proceedings commence today, the public remains expectant of a fair trial that will address the risks posed by such clandestine activities to both the safety and the infrastructure of the surrounding farming communities. The authorities have vowed to continue their crackdowns on illegal mining in the region to ensure that such activities are effectively deterred and that those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions under the law





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Illegal Mining Randfontein West Rand Flying Squad Law Enforcement Court Appearance

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