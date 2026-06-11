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Wesizwe's listing suspended by JSE, Bakubung mine delays, and restructuring plans

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Wesizwe's listing suspended by JSE, Bakubung mine delays, and restructuring plans
WesizweJSEListing Suspension
📆2026/06/11 09:26:00
📰BDliveSA
19 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 28% · Publisher: 63%

This news article discusses the suspension of Wesizwe's listing on the JSE, the delays in production at Bakubung mine, and the company's plans to restructure operations at Bakubung platinum mine.

The JSE suspended Wesizwe 's listing on June 3 last year due to the Chinese state-owned company's failure to publish its audited annual financial statements for the 2024 financial year within the four months set out in the bourse's listing requirements.

Wesizwe's Bakubung mine, located in the PGM-rich Bushveld Complex, is in the early stages of production after delays caused by technical glitches at its processing plant and Covid-19 in 2020. The company announced earlier this month that it is revising its strategy and will restructure operations at Bakubung platinum mine, which may affect nearly 500 employees

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BDliveSA /  🏆 12. in ZA

Wesizwe JSE Listing Suspension Bakubung Mine Delays Restructuring Plans

 

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