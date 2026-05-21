A local resident alerts school authorities in Simon's Town, who are concerned about fractures between chiefs in the union. This scenario emphasizes the importance of regularly evaluating workers' health and psychosocial job conditions to ensure a safe and productive work environment.

George Gueorguiev, the principal of Kommetjie Primary School who was previously removed due to allegedly disturbing Facebook content, has been reassigned to Simon’s Town School in Cape Town.

Committee member Jeremy Bristow-Bovey alarmed the Simon’s Town School principals and governing body with his warning about the alleged pattern of concerns regarding Gueorguiev’s leadership at Kommetjie Primary School. This includes his manipulative administration and high staff turnover. The most challenging aspect is the lack of information about the actual findings from the disciplinary process, justified by the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

However, it is understood that the outcome will likely keep Gueorguiev away from other schools in the immediate future. Simon’s Town School is a historically significant institution founded in 1815 and has over 1,000 students across different age groups. Instead of dismissing Gueorguiev, the decision was made to transfer him, implicitly implying that the risks and challenges are being shifted between institutions





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