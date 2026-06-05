Weekly Wrap: Anti-Foreigner Protests, Johannesburg Sinkholes, and Social Development Scandal

A comprehensive weekly news wrap covering escalating anti-immigrant protests, sinkhole crises from illegal mining in Johannesburg, and political fallout in South Africa's Department of Social Development, plus court rulings, tech spam, ocean swimming inclusivity, and more.

This week's edition examines a surge in anti-foreigner demonstrations, sinkholes devastating Johannesburg due to illegal mining, and a major political controversy within the Department of Social Development.

The report also covers notable court decisions involving stolen cocaine and corporate spam on WhatsApp, alongside a feature on Gqeberha's expanding open-water swimming community. Parliamentary discussions focused on two independent reports implicating Public Service Minister Imzamo Buthelezi and Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks, along with former minister Sisisi Tolashe, in irregular appointment allegations. The Madlanga Commission secured a landmark agreement enabling a key witness to testify remotely with identity protection, a win for media freedom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed migration policy, warning against xenophobic actions. In Johannesburg, illegal mining has triggered sinkholes that have swallowed roads, damaged estates, and cost billions in repairs.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp users face increasing marketing spam, though some innovators offer relief. Flood analysis reveals that pollution and mismanagement, not just weather, worsen disasters in the Western Cape. Sports coverage highlights Naomi Osaka's fashion-driven French Open attire and its cultural commentary. A feature on Gqeberha's swimmers shows how inclusivity programs are opening oceans to all.

Finally, a culinary review praises Johannesburg's Level Four restaurant for its classic yet global menu





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anti-Foreigner Protests Illegal Mining Sinkholes Department Of Social Development Scandal Madlanga Commission President Ramaphosa Migration Whatsapp Spam Naomi Osaka French Open Gqeberha Open Water Swimming Johannesburg Infrastructure South Africa Floods

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