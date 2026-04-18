Weekend Weather Alert: Thundershowers Expected Across KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West

Prepare for a wet weekend as thundershowers are forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West on April 18th and 19th. Indoor activities are recommended, with high UVB sunburn index also noted. Alongside weather updates, news includes City Power maintenance, Mama Joy's World Cup ticket deal, and the Daily Lotto jackpot.

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State , and North West are advised to prepare for a weekend that may necessitate indoor activities due to the forecast of thundershowers. These weather systems are expected to bring significant rainfall and atmospheric disturbances across these provinces on both Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th. In KwaZulu-Natal, the northern regions can anticipate morning fog patches, gradually clearing to partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

While these conditions might seem pleasant, isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are a distinct possibility. Despite the intermittent rain, the anticipated UVB sunburn index remains high, meaning sun protection is still crucial even with cloud cover. Durban, specifically, will experience partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, punctuated by isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to hover between a minimum of 22°C and a maximum of 26°C. Sunday in Durban is predicted to be cloudier, with continued chances of rain. Moving inland to the Free State, Bloemfontein is set to face a cloudy Saturday, with isolated showers and thundershowers predicted. Temperatures will range from a cool low of 10°C to a mild high of 22°C. Sunday in Bloemfontein will see an increase in temperature, with a minimum of 10°C and a maximum reaching 26°C, accompanied by persistent showers and thundershowers. The North West province is also bracing for a wet weekend. Cloudy conditions are the norm, with scattered showers and thundershowers expected to impact the region. Temperatures will be moderate, fluctuating between 15°C and 23°C on Saturday. On Sunday, the weather pattern is expected to continue, with more showers and thundershowers anticipated, and temperatures rising slightly to a range of 15°C to 26°C. The consistent presence of thundershowers across all three provinces suggests a potentially disruptive weekend for outdoor plans, travel, and agricultural activities. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about local weather updates and take necessary precautions. The public is also reminded to follow The South African on Facebook for continuous updates on local and international news. In other news, City Power Johannesburg has confirmed that a planned power outage is underway, attributed to essential maintenance work on their electricity network. This regular upkeep is vital for ensuring the reliability and safety of the power supply. Meanwhile, in a development that will surely delight football fans, the effervescent Mama Joy has announced a lucrative brand deal. This partnership has effectively secured her highly anticipated tickets to the FIFA World Cup, a feat she had previously appealed to the public for funding. For those with aspirations of striking it rich, the Daily Lotto jackpot for today stands at an impressive estimated R500,000. Individuals eager to try their luck and potentially win a share of this substantial prize are encouraged to participate. The convergence of weather alerts, essential infrastructure maintenance, and exciting personal and financial news paints a varied picture for the coming days. The thundershowers across KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West underscore the importance of preparedness and staying abreast of meteorological forecasts. The scheduled power maintenance by City Power Johannesburg highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain critical infrastructure. Mama Joy's World Cup ticket securing news adds a touch of celebrity and triumph to the broader news landscape, while the Daily Lotto jackpot offers a chance for a life-changing windfall for a fortunate participant. The upcoming weekend's weather forecast, characterized by widespread thundershowers across KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West, serves as a significant advisory for residents planning their activities. The northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal will commence the weekend with morning fog, which will subsequently give way to partly cloudy skies. However, this partially clear weather will be interspersed with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It is important to note that even with the presence of clouds and rain, the UVB sunburn index is predicted to be high, necessitating continued vigilance regarding sun protection. Durban, in particular, can expect a similar pattern on Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of isolated showers and thundershowers during the afternoon. The temperature in Durban will range from a minimum of 22°C to a maximum of 26°C. Looking ahead to Sunday, Durban is forecast to experience cloudier skies, with an increased likelihood of rainfall. In the Free State province, Bloemfontein's Saturday outlook is for cloudy conditions accompanied by isolated showers and thundershowers. The temperature is expected to be cooler, with a low of 10°C and a high of 22°C. Sunday in Bloemfontein will see a noticeable temperature increase, with the minimum remaining at 10°C but the maximum climbing to 26°C. Showers and thundershowers are predicted to persist throughout the day. The North West province is also set to experience a weekend dominated by clouds and rain. Scattered showers and thundershowers are anticipated, with temperatures generally ranging between 15°C and 23°C on Saturday. Sunday will bring more of the same, with continued showers and thundershowers, and a slightly warmer temperature range of 15°C to 26°C. The pervasive nature of these thundershowers across these three provinces indicates a need for caution, particularly for those involved in outdoor pursuits or travel. The consistent forecast of unsettled weather underscores the importance of consulting local weather advisories and making appropriate adjustments to weekend plans. The advice to consider indoor activities is a sensible precaution given the predicted atmospheric conditions. This widespread rainfall could also have implications for water levels and local ecosystems, though these broader impacts are not detailed in the immediate forecast. The high UVB sunburn index, even with cloud cover, is a curious but important detail, suggesting that solar radiation can still be intense. This highlights the multifaceted nature of weather, where seemingly contradictory conditions can coexist. Beyond the weather, other news items provide a diverse snapshot of current events. City Power Johannesburg’s announcement of maintenance work is a reminder of the ongoing, often unseen, efforts to ensure the functionality of essential services. Regular network maintenance is a critical component of urban infrastructure management, aiming to prevent disruptions and ensure a stable power supply. In a more celebratory note, Mama Joy’s securing of FIFA World Cup tickets through a brand deal signifies a positive outcome for her fundraising efforts and brings good cheer to her supporters. This event also speaks to the power of endorsements and sponsorships in facilitating personal goals. Finally, the Daily Lotto jackpot of an estimated R500,000 presents an opportunity for a significant financial change for a lucky individual. Lottery draws like these capture public imagination and offer a sense of possibility and excitement. The combination of weather warnings, infrastructure updates, celebrity-adjacent news, and gambling opportunities creates a rich tapestry of information for the public to engage with





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