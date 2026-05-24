Weekend Rugby Fixtures Recap: An Intense Matchup, Banner Victories and Upsets

A thrilling win by Paul Roos over Paarl Boys', a commanding victory by Boland Landbou against Milnerton, and notable wins by teams like Stellenberg, Paarl Gim, Bishop and Garsfontein are some of the noteworthy victories in the weekend’s rugby fixtures. Also, there were losses and upsets like Boland Landbou demolishing Milnerton, Stellenberg returning to winning ways with a 33-26 victory over Rondebosch, Paarl Gim hammering ...

Paul Roos earned a thrilling win against Paarl Boys' at the Markötter Stadium. Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Boland Landbou demolished Milnerton, Stellenberg returned to winning ways with a 33-26 victory over Rondebosch , Paarl Gim hammered Wynberg , Bishops edged Durbanville and Noordvalk Cup saw Noordheuwel overpower EG Jansen, Garsfontein continued their strong season with a 52-20 win over Menlopark and HTS Middelburg edged Klerksdorp.

In the Eastern Cape, Selborne thrashed Port Rex, Dale beat Cambridge, Grey High defeated St Andrew's, Outeniqua outplayed Framesby, Jim Fouché edged Diamantveld, Sentraal beat Burgersdorp and Welkom Gim whacked Goudveld. In the Free State, Sentraal beat Burgersdorp, Welkom Gim whacked Goudveld, Jim Fouché edged Diamantveld, Noordvaal Cup saw Noordheuwel overpowered EG Jansen, Garsfontein continued their strong season with a 52-20 win over Menlopark and HTS Middelburg edged Klerksdorp.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Northwood beat Jeppe, Westville hammered Glenwood, St David's downed Clifton and Northwood beat Northvill





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Rugby Stellenberg Rondebosch Paarl Gim Wynberg Wynberg Durbanville Northwood Jeppe Northville

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