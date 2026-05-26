Weekend Events in South Africa: German Shulbasar, Sunset Music Festival, and More

A comprehensive guide to weekend events in South Africa, including the German Shulbasar, Sunset Music Festival, and more.

There's loads to do this weekend, and here's where you should be: from the German Shulbasar to the Sunset Music Festival . There’s a host of great events happening across the province, and in particular, live music as well as the annual German beer fest at the Deutsche Internationale Schule in Milpark.

The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden is about to become Joburg’s unofficial lounge again, except it comes with gorgeous sunsets, picnic blankets and memories. Of course, some of Mzansi’s most awesome artists will also be on stage to bring on the winter warmth. Now, the balance of the line-up was announced. It reads like a dessert menu.

Lloyiso takes to the stage on 31 May, followed by Matthew Mole and Will Linley on 14 June, before Spoegwolf and Francois van Coke close out the current run on 28 June. It’s a month of seriously lekker music ahead. This year’s series will include both Autumn and Spring editions, with additional artist announcements expected in the coming months. Damon Forbes of BreakOut Events said the outdoor setting remained part of what made the experience resonate with audiences.

‘There’s something truly special about experiencing live music outdoors with friends surrounded by nature, especially in a setting as iconic as the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden,’ he shared. He added that the 2026 programme had been carefully curated to showcase some of the country’s top artists. The shows run between 1pm and 5pm, with gates opening at 1pm. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and picnic baskets, although drinks are sold on-site and outside beverages are not permitted.

Camp chairs, picnic blankets and small umbrellas are allowed, provided umbrellas are kept toward the back. Children under five enter free. Tickets start at R195 and are available on Webtickets, with organisers warning that demand for upcoming shows is already building. If you like spicy, incredible food and some seriously awesome music, this is a festival you do not want to miss.

It’s all happening on Saturday, 30 May, from 11am to 9pm at the Silverlakes Farm Hotel in Pretoria. Experience Jack Parow, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Desmond and the Tutus, G String, Droomsindrrom and more on stage while yummy-ing tacos, burritos, enchiladas, guacamole, and other Mexican deliciousness. You can take a picnic blanket, but not kids. No under 18s are allowed.

Ticket prices start at R 250 per person, and you can buy them at It’s a raucous and fun event for the whole family. The Benoni Gin and Beer Festival is an annual event that attracts visitors from across the province. You can take a picnic blanket and go chill on the grass, or rent a bench table from the organisers.

This year, organisers say there will be a substantial craft beer selection to taste and enjoy, a whole bunch of gin distilleries in attendance and a large selection of eats from vendors. This event sells out seriously quickly, and tickets become like hen’s teeth, so make haste. Admission starts at R 150 per person, and kids under 10 get in for free. The event takes place at Benoni Northerns Sports Club.

Tickets are available at Howler, and gates open at 11am. The Deutsche Internationale Schule’s Schulbasar has been taking place every year since anyone can remember. It’s a day-long festival of fantasticness and an immersion into festive German culture, tradition and the warmth of the nation that gave the world Eisbein, the best beer and oompah music, amongst so much else.

It’s a family event, and there are activities for kids planned, say organisers, as well as a tea garden, loads of beer to enjoy and of course, German food. The fest’s always been a fun day, and has not disappointed as the school puts in incredible effort to have made this a firm fixture on the Joburg calendar for decades. Tickets for grown-ups start at R 190 per person, or you can book a table of 8 for R 4000.

In between, there are under-18 admission prices of R 100 and R 175 for pensioners. To get in, book quickly through Howler





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Weekend Events German Shulbasar Sunset Music Festival Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden Jack Parow Die Heuwels Fantasties Desmond And The Tutus G String Droomsindrrom Silverlakes Farm Hotel Benoni Gin And Beer Festival Deutsche Internationale Schule's Schulbasar

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