Weekend Events in Boksburg and Surrounding Areas

A variety of events and activities are taking place in the Boksburg and surrounding areas this weekend, including the Majorette and Cheerleading Provincial Championships, the Memorable Order of Tin Hats (MOTH) Sphinx Shellhole meeting, the Bokkie Park market and car boot sale, and the East Rand Youth Orchestra's Saturday Opera Delight.

The weekend is packed with various events and activities in the Boksburg and surrounding areas . On Saturday, the Majorette and Cheerleading Provincial Championships will be held at St Dominic's, hosted on behalf of the GMCA, from 09:00 to 21:00.

The event will also feature R30pp/R50 parking. The Memorable Order of Tin Hats (MOTH) Sphinx Shellhole will meet at 150 Commissioner St, Boksburg, at 09:30. The Bokkie Park market and car boot sale will take place at Southvale Rd, Parkdene, from 09:00 to 14:00. The Baanbreker Voortrekkers will gather at Laerskool Baanbreker at 16:00.

The Round Table Boksburg 17 will meet at 32 Lancaster Rd, Parkrand, and the Oosrand Sakevroue will gather at Leef Venue in Bartlett at 11:00. The East Rand Seniors Club will meet at Boksburg Central Methodist Church at 10:00. The Mathys Roets tree will take place at the NG Kerk Boksburgpark in Libradene at 11:00. The Saamstaan Volkspelelaer will meet at the Voortrekker terrein agter Impala Laerskool in Kempton Park at 19:00.

The Benoni Northerns Bridge Club will meet at the Benoni Northerns Sports Club from 12:45. The East Rand Youth Orchestra will present the Saturday Opera Delight at St Dunstan's College chapel at 15:00. The Benoni Scrabble Club will meet at the Blue Forest Girl Guide Hall at 14:00. The University of the Third Age (U3A) will meet at the Northfield Methodist Church with a guest speaker.

The East Rand Woodworkers' Association will meet at the Northfield Methodist Church fellowship hall at 18:00. The Bunny Park market and car boot sale will take place at Pretoria Rd, Rynfield, from 09:00 to 14:00. The SA Airforce Association East Rand will meet at Cafe@The Range in Kempton Park at 12:00. The Makers Movement of South Africa will meet at Leroy Merlin Greenstone at 09:30.

The Croquet club will meet at the Kleinfontein Bowling Club at 13:30





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Majorette And Cheerleading Provincial Championship Memorable Order Of Tin Hats (MOTH) Bokkie Park Market Car Boot Sale East Rand Youth Orchestra Saturday Opera Delight Boksburg Surrounding Areas

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