WeBuyCars utilizes proprietary AI and data models to protect its 10.7% market share against rising Chinese vehicle competition, despite an 18.5% earnings drop to R764.2 million for the fiscal year ending September 30.

Used-car retailer WeBuyCars is deploying advanced artificial intelligence and predictive pricing models to maintain its competitive edge in a challenging South Africa n automotive market. This strategic technological investment aims to defend and grow the company's market share as it faces intensifying pressure from affordable new vehicles, particularly from Chinese and other Asian manufacturers. The move comes as the group navigates a period of falling used-car prices and shrinking profit margins.

Financial Performance and Strategic Resilience

WeBuyCars reported a significant 18.5% decline in headline earnings, which fell to R764.2 million for the financial year ending 30 September. Despite this reduction in profit, the company demonstrated operational resilience by increasing its total revenue by 7.2% to reach R28.3 billion. Co-founder and CEO Faan van der Walt emphasized that the group has successfully maintained and slightly increased its share of the used-vehicle market during this difficult trading period, countering the negative financial headline with strong market positioning.

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The company estimates its market share at approximately 11%, a figure supported by audited results showing its share of used-vehicle registrations rose to 10.7% from 10.3% in the previous financial year. Van der Walt described the market environment as a period of deflation, labeling the year a success for various strategic reasons despite the tough economic circumstances. He highlighted that the company deliberately continued investing in its infrastructure and technology expansion rather than retreating in response to weaker trading conditions.

Market Dynamics and Inventory Challenges

The retailer purchased 185,943 vehicles during the year, representing a 3% increase, while sales volume grew by 4% to 186,220 units. Monthly sales reached a record high of 17,209 vehicles in March. However, these higher volumes did not translate into stronger earnings because the company reduced selling prices to protect stock turnover. This strategy prevented the company from being left with vehicles whose values were declining in a deflationary market, prioritizing cash flow and inventory health over immediate margin preservation.

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WeBuyCars received a record number of leads from motorists wishing to sell their vehicles, resulting in the evaluation of a record number of cars. Despite the high volume of inquiries, the company has become more conservative when making offers to sellers. Van der Walt noted that many sellers are struggling to accept lower market values, with many still owing more on vehicle finance than their cars are currently worth. Consequently, the proportion of motorists who rejected offers and still had their vehicles six weeks later increased from 67% a year earlier to 79%.

Impact of Asian Competition and Consumer Advice

The pressure on profit margins is particularly pronounced in segments competing with competitively priced new models from Chinese and other Asian manufacturers. Data from WeBuyCars highlights that Chinese and other Asian brands accounted for 20% of new passenger vehicle sales in 2026. This represents a substantial increase from 13.8% in 2025 and 9.2% in 2024. Faan van der Walt cautioned consumers against treating all Chinese manufacturers as a single category, noting that some brands have established themselves in South Africa over many years while others are still finding their footing.

Van der Walt also issued warnings to motorists regarding the choice of new vehicles, advising them to look beyond the initial purchase price and vehicle specifications. He urged consumers to consider long-term costs such as depreciation, the availability of spare parts, servicing costs, and the strength of the manufacturer's dealer network. WeBuyCars believes that the growing number of Asian vehicles entering the market will eventually create significant opportunities for its used-car business as those vehicles transition to the second-hand market and face higher depreciation curves.

Technology Infrastructure and Data Advantage

Technology serves as the central pillar of WeBuyCars' response to the changing market landscape. The group utilizes proprietary predictive pricing models that combine its extensive internal vehicle data with broader market information. Van der Walt stated that this system allows the company to adjust prices to changing market conditions instantly, avoiding the delays that typically affect traditional vehicle valuation approaches. He emphasized that every vehicle evaluated enriches their datasets, enabling increasingly accurate pricing for individual units.

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The company uses this technology to maintain relatively short inventory cycles, ensuring that stock turns in fewer than 30 days. Another critical investment is Inspectify, a vehicle inspection platform that has been rolled out across all WeBuyCars supermarkets. This platform uses vehicle diagnostics and other technologies to provide detailed information about a car's condition, reliability, expected cost of ownership, and maintenance history. It can also identify whether a vehicle has previously been involved in an accident, giving prospective buyers greater transparency.

Looking forward, Van der Walt indicated that the group is experimenting with AI-driven pricing models to determine the optimal selling price for each individual vehicle. This continuous refinement of technological capabilities is designed to protect market share and improve efficiency. By leveraging data-driven insights, WeBuyCars aims to outmaneuver competitors and maintain its position as a leader in the South African used-car retail sector.