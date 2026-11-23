WeBuyCars will undergo its first leadership transition since Faan and Dirk van der Walt founded the business, with deputy CEO Wynand Beukes taking the top job in January next year. The founders will remain shareholders and advisers.

WeBuyCars is preparing for its first leadership transition since brothers Faan and Dirk van der Walt founded the used-car business more than two decades ago.

Deputy CEO Wynand Beukes, who has also served as chief digital officer, is set to take over the top job in January next year. The planned handover comes nearly three years after the dealer made its debut on the JSE in April 2024, a move that broadened its shareholder base and accelerated its evolution from a founder-led business into a more mature listed company. It is the latest example of succession planning at founder-led South African businesses.

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Succession Planning In South African Businesses

Pharmacy giant Dis-Chem has completed a leadership handover from its founding Saltzman family, while vehicle retailer Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) recently activated its own succession plan following the death of long-time boss Jebb McIntosh. The transition also comes months after the brothers sold R866.4m worth of shares earlier this year, a transaction they attributed to personal investment diversification and estate planning.

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In a voluntary letter to shareholders on Monday, the brothers said they had worked with the board to plan the leadership transition and believed the business was ready for a new phase under Beukes. They did not announce plans to leave the company entirely. Both will remain shareholders and continue to advise and support the incoming CEO. Faan will also retain a board position as a nonexecutive director and serve as a consultant on relevant matters.

WeBuyCars leadership change comes at a challenging time for the business. The second-hand market giant says lower vehicle prices, growing competition from cheaper new cars and private sellers who have been slow to adjust their price expectations have all weighed on transaction volumes and squeezed margins. Even so, the company has continued to invest for growth. Over the past year, it expanded its capacity by more than 25% to position itself for future demand.

Beukes Tech Background And Digital Strategy

While that expansion increased operating costs and put pressure on earnings in the short term, WeBuyCars still generated more than R1bn in cash from its operating activities during the 2026 financial year. According to the brothers, Beukes brings a strong technology background to the role. His expertise will be increasingly valuable as WeBuyCars focuses more heavily on data analytics, AI and sophisticated vehicle-pricing systems, they said.

The car dealer seeks to strengthen its foothold in South Africa's highly fragmented used-car market, where millions of vehicles are bought and sold each year. To support its growth ambitions, WeBuyCars has continued investing in its digital capabilities, developing proprietary software and expanding its network of vehicle supermarkets across the country to streamline buying and selling transactions.

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WeBuyCars Operator Led Culture And Values

The brothers said they wanted to build a business that could continue growing beyond their direct involvement in its daily management, pointing to the leadership team and management capabilities developed over the years. WeBuyCars has an operator-led culture. We value speed, accountability, pragmatism and a relentless focus on solving problems, the letter reads. We learnt these principles through years of doing almost every job ourselves, from buying and pricing vehicles to dealing with customers, managing logistics and solving problems.

That experience taught us that value is created through execution and instilled a deep respect for every role in the organisation. These principles now form part of the DNA of our leadership team.