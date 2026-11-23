WeBuyCars appoints Wynand Beukes as CEO in 2027 as earnings fall due to competition from affordable Chinese vehicles. The leadership change occurs while the dealer adjusts to a shifting automotive market landscape.

WeBuyCars Group has announced a significant leadership transition, confirming that founders Faan and Dirk van der Walt will step down from their executive roles as the company faces intensifying pressure from cheaper Chinese automobile imports. The board has appointed Chief Digital Officer Wynand Beukes to succeed them as Group Chief Executive Officer, a move designed to steer the business through a period of rapid technological and market disruption.

Leadership Transition and Executive Roles

Wynand Beukes is scheduled to officially assume the role of Group CEO on 1 January 2027, following his appointment as deputy CEO in January of the previous year under the board's established succession plan. This handover is the culmination of a structured mentorship arrangement between Beukes and Faan van der Walt, which the board states has ensured Beukes is well positioned to navigate the group through the rapidly changing artificial intelligence environment.

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Faan van der Walt will remain with the organization as a non-executive director and will provide consultancy services to the group for at least one year following the transition. Dirk van der Walt will exit his position as an executive director and transition into the role of alternate non-executive director to his brother. The board emphasized that Beukes has already led the company's digital transformation initiatives, including the development of Inspectify, an AI-driven vehicle inspection platform that is central to their operational strategy.

Financial Performance and Margin Pressure

The leadership change coincides with a slide in the company's profitability, as headline earnings per share fell by 18.6% to 182.8 cents for the fiscal year ending 30 September. Despite this decline in earnings, the company reported a 7.2% increase in revenue, reaching R28.3-billion, and a 4% rise in the total number of vehicles sold, totaling 186,220 units.

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Compounding the earnings pressure, the final dividend was reduced by 43% to 17 cents, bringing the full-year payout to 50 cents per share, down from 60 cents in the previous period. The board attributed these financial strains to significant pressure on gross margins within a deflationary used-car market, where the company was forced to lower selling prices for its inventory to maintain sales velocity.

Impact of Chinese Brands and Market Dynamics

A primary driver of this margin compression is the surging popularity of affordable Chinese and Asian brand vehicles. According to WeBuyCars, the market share of Chinese and other Asian brands in new passenger vehicle sales is projected to rise from 9.2% in 2024 to 13.8% in 2025, and further to 20% in 2026. This trend is supported by attractive finance deals and lower interest rates available on these new vehicles, which directly compete with the used car segment.

The ratio of new to used vehicles sold has shifted noticeably, falling from 1:3.14 in 2024 to 1:2.51. New vehicle sales grew by 12.5% in the first nine months of 2026, exacerbating the competitive landscape for used car dealers. Trading conditions worsened in the second half of the financial year as consumer confidence weakened and fuel prices rose sharply from May, further dampening demand for higher-priced inventory.

Operational Strategy and Future Outlook

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, WeBuyCars managed to increase its share of used vehicle registrations to 10.7%, up from 10.3%. The company generated R1-billion in cash from operations, a 48.2% increase, achieved through cautious purchasing strategies and the efficient clearing of older stock. This operational discipline has allowed the group to maintain liquidity even as it navigates a highly competitive and price-sensitive market dominated by new Asian imports.