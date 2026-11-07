Gauteng braces for severe thunderstorms and 80% rain chance on Sunday

Gauteng faces severe thunderstorms on Sunday with an 80% chance of rain, damaging winds, hail and lightning, as SAWS issues a Yellow Level 2 warning for the central interior and western regions.

Gauteng residents should prepare for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain forecast across the province. The South African Weather Service warns that the storms could bring damaging winds, hail and intense lightning, following a week of scorching temperatures.

SAWS spokesperson Lehlohonolo Thobela confirmed that severe weather conditions are expected across Gauteng this weekend. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible over the central and eastern parts of the country, including the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West. A Yellow Level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms is in place for the central interior and western parts of the country.

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El Nino Boosts Severe Storm Potential

Thobela said most parts of the Northern Cape could expect damaging conditions as well. Weather Hooligan Juandre Vorster said El Niño is here, and all the rain Gauteng has experienced over the past few days could set the province up for a potentially destructive Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and intense lightning are expected as rising temperatures combine with moisture already in the atmosphere.

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Vorster warned that recent rainfall, high humidity and daytime heating could create conditions for powerful thunderstorms capable of causing significant damage in a relatively short period. While residents might be getting used to daily afternoon downpours, Sunday's storms could pack a much more dangerous punch. All the rain of the past few days has created a lot of humidity in Gauteng, which is going to cause heat-induced thunderstorms for Sunday, Vorster predicted.

Storms Threaten Western Gauteng Areas

Warm, moist air rising into cooler layers of the atmosphere can create unstable conditions, allowing thunderclouds to develop rapidly. Depending on atmospheric conditions, these storms can produce heavy rainfall, hail, lightning and damaging winds. Vorster said thunderstorms could begin developing between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, with some forming directly over or northwest of Johannesburg rather than travelling long distances before reaching the city. He identified Diepsloot, Krugersdorp, Lenasia and areas across the western parts of Gauteng as particularly vulnerable.

Brakpan and other East Rand suburbs could also experience severe storms. SAWS Pretoria is expected to reach a high of 29°C, with afternoon thunderstorms forecast. Unlike prolonged periods of steady rainfall, Sunday's thunderstorms could be intense but relatively short-lived. It is the characteristics of a cluster cell, Vorster said.

Warnings Against Outdoor Activities Given

They are very damaging, they are severe, but they clear quickly. He said some storms will likely last only a couple of hours, with straight-line winds capable of damaging roofs, uprooting trees and bringing down infrastructure. Vorster advised residents to reconsider outdoor sporting activities on Sunday afternoon, particularly golf and other activities in exposed areas. The combination of high humidity, high temperatures and existing moisture means conditions are ripe for rapid storm development.

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Residents in low-lying areas and near rivers should also remain alert for possible localised flooding. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, as heavy rain and hail can reduce visibility and make roads slippery. Lightning poses an additional danger, and people should seek shelter indoors when storms approach. The weather service continues to monitor conditions and may update warnings as the situation develops.

Gauteng residents should stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions ahead of Sunday afternoon.