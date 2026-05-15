Weather update: Rain showers expected across South Africa this weekend, except in the south-west.

This news text highlights the weather forecast for South Africa, including the upcoming weekend, mentioning rain showers, fine weather, and temperature ranges. It also mentions coastal winds and UVB sunburn index.

Rain pours down as isolated showers are expected across parts of South Africa this weekend. More parts of the country will experience fine to partly cloudy weather this weekend, with cool mornings and warmer afternoon temperatures.

Some areas may see isolated light showers and morning fog patches, while coastal regions can expect moderate to fresh winds. Fog patches will affect the interior in the morning before conditions turn partly cloudy and cool to cold across most areas. Light isolated showers and rain are expected in some places, except in the south-west. Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds will continue along the coast, while the UVB sunburn index remains low.

Moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds will blow throughout the day. Morning fog patches will develop in some areas before fine and cool conditions take over for the rest of the day. Residents can expect a very cold morning with temperatures dropping to 1°C before warming up to a high of 22°C later in the day. North West will experience fine weather with cool to warm temperatures throughout the day.

Residents can expect a chilly morning with temperatures starting at 7°C before warming up to a pleasant high of 25°C later in the day





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South Africa Weather Forecast Rain Showers Fine Weather Temperature Ranges Coastal Winds Fog Patches Isolated Showers

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