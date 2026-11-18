The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, warning of flooding, hail, and strong winds. Temperatures in major cities are expected to reach mid-twenties Celsius.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms across parts of Gauteng on Wednesday. Residents in the central and southern parts of the province are being warned about possible lightning, hail, and strong, damaging winds accompanying the thunderstorms.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane says there is a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in these affected areas. Isolated thunderstorms are also forecast over the northern parts of Gauteng, though the central and southern regions face the highest risk. These storms are associated with heavy downpours which can lead to localised flooding, hail, excessive lightning as well as strong damaging winds. Chiloane emphasized that these storms could result in localised flooding, particularly in areas already affected by heavy rainfall.

Also read SAWS Yellow Warning: Severe Thunderstorms Hit Johannesburg, Two Injured

Safety advice for flooded roads

Residents have been advised to remain alert to weather updates and take necessary precautions during the thunderstorms. They have specifically been urged to avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges, as rising water levels can pose a serious danger to motorists and pedestrians. Typical summer-like weather conditions are dominating across the province, with thunderstorm activity characteristic of the summer season.

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However, the forecaster noted that severe thunderstorms remain possible at times during this period of seasonal weather. For today, SAWS is expecting Pretoria to reach a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. Johannesburg is forecast to reach a maximum of 25 degrees, while Vereeniging is expected to hit a maximum of 26 degrees. No severe weather is expected on Thursday, providing a brief respite from the stormy conditions affecting the region.

However, residents should note that thunderstorms could become severe again over the weekend according to current forecasts. The latest warning comes as parts of the country experience contrasting weather conditions across different provinces. While severe thunderstorms are expected in some inland areas, the situation is quite different on the western coast. Parts of the Western and Northern Cape are forecast to experience very hot to extremely hot conditions instead.

Weather patterns across South Africa

This contrast highlights the varying weather patterns currently influencing South Africa during this time of year. The SAWS continues to monitor the situation closely as the storms move through the Gauteng province. Authorities are urging all residents to stay informed and prioritize safety during the expected heavy rainfall. The combination of heavy downpours and potential flooding poses significant risks to infrastructure and public safety.

Motorists are particularly advised to exercise caution and avoid areas known to be prone to sudden water accumulation. The warning serves as a crucial alert for communities to prepare for potential disruptions and hazards. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to any incidents related to the severe weather conditions.