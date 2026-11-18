The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms affecting Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Wednesday. Residents are urged to prepare for flash flooding, hail, and strong winds while avoiding low-water bridges.

Residents across Gauteng and Mpumalanga are being urged to prepare for severe weather conditions as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 2 warning on Wednesday.

This warning covers parts of both provinces, with the highest risk concentrated in the central and southern regions of Gauteng. Storm clouds have already begun to gather, signaling an imminent threat from scattered showers and thunderstorms. Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane stated that there is a sixty percent chance of these storms developing. The expected weather events include heavy downpours, which create a significant risk of localized flooding, excessive lightning, hail, and strong damaging winds.

Also read SAWS Yellow Warning: Severe Thunderstorms Hit Johannesburg, Two Injured

SAWS Warning Heavy Downpours And Flooding Risks

These storms are associated with heavy downpours that can lead to severe localised flooding. The SAWS noted that hail and strong damaging winds are also likely, posing risks to both formal and informal settlements in exposed areas. Vulnerable communities and low-water bridges are particularly at risk. The SAWS warned that these areas could experience localised flooding as heavy downpours affect parts of the two provinces.

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Water levels can rise quickly during heavy rainfall. Residents should remain alert as thunderstorms develop throughout the day. It is critical to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-water bridges due to the rapid rise in water levels. Motorists should also exercise extreme caution when driving through areas experiencing downpours.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild despite the storm activity. Forecasts indicate that Pretoria will reach a maximum of twenty-six degrees Celsius. Johannesburg is expected to peak at twenty-five degrees Celsius. Vereeniging is also forecast to reach a maximum temperature of twenty-six degrees Celsius.

Weather Hazards Threaten Infrastructure And Settlements

While the heat may linger, the primary concern remains the weather hazard warnings issued by the SAWS. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds poses a danger to infrastructure. Damage to settlements exposed to the elements is a distinct possibility if proper precautions are not taken. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the day progresses.

The City of Tshwane has also taken independent action regarding election posters. They have given political parties until November 26 to remove them or face a five hundred rand fine per poster. This administrative warning runs parallel to the weather alerts in the region.