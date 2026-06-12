The news text provides a weather forecast for the region, including UVB sunburn index, expected weather conditions, and isolated showers and rain.

The region's expected UVB sunburn index is 'high'. Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, becoming cloudy along the escarpment with isolated showers and rain in the evening.

It will be partly cloudy in the east with drizzle in the evening; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the northern parts. Morning fog patches awaits over the northeastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the afternoon. Expect morning fog patches over the southwestern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, with morning fog patches over the central interior, becoming fine from the afternoon in the west. Partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions are expected, with a chance of light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior. It will become fine from the west in the afternoon. Eastern Cape (western half): It will be partly cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and rain in places south of escarpment.

There will be morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain





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UVB Sunburn Index Weather Conditions Isolated Showers And Rain Fog Patches Eastern Cape (Western Half)

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