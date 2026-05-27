Weather Forecast for South Africa's Provinces: 28 May 2026

A detailed weather outlook for all nine South African provinces on Thursday, 28 May 2026, including cloud cover, fog, rain, and coastal wind patterns across regions such as the Northern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather forecast for South Africa's nine provinces on Thursday, 28 May 2026 , presents a varied picture across the nation. Conditions range from fine and cool to warm in some areas to periods of cloud cover, fog, and isolated showers in others.

Coastal regions will experience specific wind patterns that shift throughout the day, while morning fog is a recurring feature in several provinces. In the Northern Cape, the largest province by area at 372,889 square kilometres, the day will start with morning fog over the western parts but otherwise remain fine over the eastern sections. Cloud cover will increase, becoming partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain developing over the south-western parts from the afternoon.

Winds along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, strengthening to fresh or even strong along the southwest coast, and shifting to moderate to fresh south-westerly in the evening. Further east, in the Free State-another of the largest provinces at 104,882 square kilometres-morning fog may appear over the interior, while the general outlook is partly cloudy and cool, with cloudiness increasing along the coast from the afternoon.

Coastal winds here will be light to moderate south-westerly, though north-westerly early in the morning and again from the evening. In KwaZulu-Natal, which covers 168,966 square kilometres, the forecast indicates morning fog and light rain from late afternoon in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with cloudiness increasing south of the escarpment by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the extreme south from mid-morning and reaching Mtunzini towards the end of the period. The province's capital is Pietermaritzburg, though the economic hub is Durban. These regional variations highlight the diverse climatic influences affecting South Africa, from the Atlantic and Indian Oceans to interior highlands and escarpments





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South Africa Weather Province Forecast Northern Cape Free State Kwazulu-Natal Coastal Winds Fog Rain May 2026

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