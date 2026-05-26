This news text provides a weather forecast for South Africa's nine provinces on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. It includes information on fog, wind, and temperature for each province, as well as the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal.

Morning fog and light winds expected across parts of SA Take a look at what the weather has in store for South Africa ’s nine provinces this Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

Morning fog patches over the extreme western parts, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The Northern Cape is the largest of South Africa’s nine provinces at 372 889 square kilometres. Morning fog along the west coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first becoming moderate north-westerly in the south-west from the afternoon. The capital of KwaZulu-Natal is Durban





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Weather Forecast Fog Wind Temperature Northern Cape Western Cape Kwazulu-Natal Durban

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Weather Service Forecast for Tuesday, 26 May 2026The South African Weather Service has released a forecast for Tuesday, 26 May 2026, predicting fine conditions with partly cloudy skies and cool to warm temperatures. The forecast includes details on weather conditions in different regions, including fog patches and cloud cover.

Read more »

WEATHER: Cloudy Skies and Morning Fog Expected Across South Africa's Provinces on TuesdaySouth Africa's weather for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, is expected to be cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning, ranging from cool to warm in the afternoon. Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Northern Cape are forecasted to experience similar conditions. On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal will see clouds of variable heights in the morning clearing up in the afternoon, while the Free State is expected to be mostly sunny with high-level clouds and fine weather. Gauteng and Mpumalanga will experience partly cloudy conditions with fog in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Read more »

South Africa Clamps Down on Corruption and Electricity Woes Amid Africa Day CelebrationsThe Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi allegedly offered to bribe an investigating officer to not keep him behind bars. Meanwhile, former President Thabo Mbeki insists the Phala Phala farm saga is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private business and not the ANC’s. Furthermore, the former chairperson of the African Union (AU), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has called on all Africans to unite as the continent celebrates Africa Day today. The South African Weather Service has forecast fine conditions for Tuesday, partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions expected. Eskom’s Kusile housing project’s 336 flats, which remain incomplete and unoccupied, in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, show the impact of complaints about Eskom’s electricity woes. Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave South Africa, and the ANC misses the deadline to adopt the Section 89 independent panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal, turning to the Constitutional Court. Police’s forensic science lab captain arrested in a separate development. National Treasury has clarified which tiers of government need to wrestle control of Johannesburg’s electricity woes before it gets involved. Electoral map highlights divisions and disagreements, both nationally and internationally.

Read more »

South Africa ramps up support for Africa’s Ebola fight with substantial fundingAs Africa rallies to confront what is being termed the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history, South Africa has pledged an initial US$5 million towards a continental preparedness and response plan:

Read more »