South Africa is bracing for very hot to extremely hot temperatures and extremely high fire danger across six provinces. The SAWS warns of uncomfortable coastal humidity and a Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning for Gauteng.

South Africans are bracing for another sweltering day on Thursday, November 19, with very hot to extremely hot temperatures expected in parts of the country.

Weather Service Issues Fire Danger Warning

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions across six provinces. No impact-based severe weather warnings have been issued for Thursday. The Western Cape and Eastern Cape are expected to experience some of the most intense heat. Hot and humid conditions along the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coastlines could make conditions extremely uncomfortable for residents.

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Very hot to extremely hot conditions are expected over parts of the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape, as well as the central and western interior of the Eastern Cape. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Free State, North West, and western areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. This risk is compounded by hot, dry and windy weather that could contribute to the rapid spread of flames.

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Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid activities that could ignite vegetation fires, including unattended outdoor burning. In the Western Cape, morning fog is expected along the west and south-west coasts, where conditions will remain cool. Elsewhere in the province, partly cloudy and warm to hot weather is expected, with very hot conditions in the north-east.

Coastal winds will initially be light and variable before becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly winds, reaching strong speeds at times along the south coast. The province's UVB sunburn index is expected to be very high. In the western half of the Eastern Cape, residents can expect fine, windy and very hot to extremely hot conditions, although temperatures will be relatively cooler along the coast. Cloud cover is expected to increase during the afternoon, bringing isolated thunderstorms.

The eastern half of the province will also experience hot to very hot conditions, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms expected in the northern and western areas. Gauteng will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions on Thursday, with hot weather expected in the extreme northern parts of the province. Isolated showers and thundershowers are forecast, while the UVB sunburn index is expected to remain very high.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 weather warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng today, November 18. The warning is valid until 23:59 today. In Mpumalanga, morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment before partly cloudy and warm conditions develop. The Lowveld will experience hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected in parts of the province, excluding the north-east and extreme north.

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to prepare for hot and humid weather, particularly along the coast and adjacent interior, where conditions are expected to become extremely uncomfortable. Morning fog is forecast over the interior, followed by generally fine and warm to hot weather. Temperatures are expected to become very hot in some inland areas, while isolated showers and thundershowers are forecast in the west during the afternoon.

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Coastal winds will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in places from late morning. SAWS has forecast an extreme UVB sunburn index for the province. The North West is expected to experience fine and hot to very hot conditions before becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are forecast across most of the province, except the extreme north-east.

In the Free State, morning fog patches are expected in the extreme eastern areas, followed by fine and hot to very hot conditions. Cloud cover will increase during the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected in the northern and north-eastern parts of the province. The Northern Cape will also experience hot to very hot weather, with morning fog patches along the coast and isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north.

Coastal winds are expected to shift from light north-westerly in the morning to moderate or fresh southerly to south-easterly later in the day. Temperature readings are expected to span a wide range, from a low of 11°C in areas with persistent morning fog to a high of 38°C in the most exposed and arid regions. The stark contrast between the cool, foggy mornings and the scorching afternoons will create volatile environmental conditions.

Heat Health Advice for Citizens

Citizens in the north-east may experience warm to hot temperatures, while those in the central and eastern interiors could face extremely hot conditions that challenge infrastructure and public health. People exposed to extreme heat are encouraged to remain hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and seek shade where possible. The hot and humid conditions along the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape coasts require hydration and shade.

As the sun sets, the wind shift to south-westerly directions may bring some relief to coastal areas, but the overall trend remains one of intense heat and environmental stress across the nation.