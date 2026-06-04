Weather Forecast: Cloudy, Windy, and Cold Conditions Expected

A weather forecast for various provinces in the country, with cloudy, windy, and cold conditions expected to dominate most areas. Isolated to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, with some warmer and partly cloudy conditions in the north-east.

Cloudy, windy and cold to cool conditions will dominate most provinces. Isolated to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, with some warmer and partly cloudy conditions in the north-east.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers, while the north-eastern parts will be warm with scattered showers and storms. Along the coast, moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly winds will affect the north, while southerly to south-westerly winds will spread northwards from the morning. Durban will see partly cloudy conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected. Temperatures will range from 15°C to 22°C, with a moderate UVB index.

The rest of the province will stay cloudy and cold to very cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected. Bloemfontein will experience cloudy conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected. Clouds will cover the North West Province, bringing partly cloudy and cold conditions. Mahikeng will experience partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging from 2°C to 15°C





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Weather Forecast Cloudy Conditions Windy Cold Showers Thundershowers

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