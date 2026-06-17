Weather Forecast and Provincial Insights for South Africa: 18 June 2026

A comprehensive weather forecast for South Africa's nine provinces on 18 June 2026, including detailed regional conditions, fog patterns, expected rainfall, and a wind warning for the Northern Cape. The report also incorporates key provincial facts such as capitals, population rankings, and geographic size.

South Africans can anticipate a varied weather pattern across the nine provinces on Thursday, 18 June 2026, with conditions ranging from cool and cloudy in the north to fine and cold in other regions.

The day will commence with fog over the Highveld and escarpment areas, gradually transitioning to partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures, though the Lowveld regions are expected to be warmer. Isolated rain and showers are forecasted for several areas, particularly along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon onwards.

Additionally, a Yellow Level 1 Warning for Damaging Winds has been issued for parts of the Northern Cape's Richterveld, Nama Khoi, and Kamiesberg municipalities for Friday and Saturday, posing potential hazards for high-sided vehicles. In Mpumalanga, the morning will start cloudy with fog over the central and eastern parts, giving way to partly cloudy and cool conditions. Isolated showers and rain are likely in the Lowveld areas. The province's capital is Mbombela.

According to the most recent census in 2020, Mpumalanga has a population of approximately 2.9 million inhabitants, making it one of the more populous provinces in the country. The weather's variability underscores the importance of staying updated with local forecasts, especially for those traveling through fog-prone areas or coastal zones where wind shifts are anticipated. Limpopo's weather mirrors the northern pattern: cloudy with morning fog, followed by partly cloudy and cool conditions. Isolated rain may occur in the Lowveld.

The capital of Limpopo is Polokwane. The province is characterized by its diverse landscapes, from the Waterberg mountains to the Lowveld bush, which influence its microclimates.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape, the largest province by area at 168,966 square kilometres, will experience fine conditions in the north with morning fog patches, becoming partly cloudy and cool to cold. Isolated showers are expected over the extreme eastern parts and along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly in the extreme north, shifting to north-westerly turning north-easterly by late morning, and becoming south-westerly in the south by evening. The capital of the Northern Cape is Kimberley. In terms of population, the Northern Cape ranks as the least populous province, a distinction that reflects its vast arid spaces.

These regional weather differences highlight South Africa's climatic diversity, from the coastal winds of the Cape to the inland fog of the Highveld, all while residents and visitors must heed any weather warnings for safety





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South Africa Weather June 2026 Forecast Provincial Weather Patterns Yellow Level 1 Warning Damaging Winds Northern Cape Fog Advisory Rainfall Expectations Coastal Winds Highveld Lowveld Mpumalanga Limpopo Kwazulu-Natal

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