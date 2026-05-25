WEATHER: Cloudy Skies and Morning Fog Expected Across South Africa's Provinces on Tuesday

South Africa's weather for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, is expected to be cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning, ranging from cool to warm in the afternoon. Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Northern Cape are forecasted to experience similar conditions. On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal will see clouds of variable heights in the morning clearing up in the afternoon, while the Free State is expected to be mostly sunny with high-level clouds and fine weather. Gauteng and Mpumalanga will experience partly cloudy conditions with fog in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

South Africa's weather for Tuesday, 26 May 2026, will feature cloudy skies with fog patches along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine with temperatures ranging from cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape will experience cloudy with fog along the coastal areas and in the interior in the morning, fairly cold before warming up, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. , Limpopo is expected to be cloudy with a light dust storm in the morning, but fine after lunch_outside the storm system. Gauteng and Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy with fog in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal expects clouds of variable heights in the morning before clearing up for the day, while the weather in the Free State will be mostly sunny, except for some high level clouds, and fine in the Free State. Northern Cape can expect a moderate to fresh northeasterly breeze becoming south-westerly, while the weather in the North West is expected to be cloudy with fog in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Weather Cloudy Skies Fog Patches Kwazulu-Natal Free State Eastern Cape Limpopo Northern Cape Gauteng Mpumalanga

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Ambassadors Boycott South Africa's Africa Day Event Over Concerns for Safety of Non-localsAfrican ambassadors plan to boycott the country's main Africa Day event in North West tomorrow due to concerns about the safety of their citizens, who have been harassed, assaulted, and made to produce documents showing their legal residency in South Africa.

Read more »

South Africa Stuns Africa Ambassadors with Dramatic Boycott of Africa Day CelebrationAfrican ambassadors have unexpectedly boycotted South Africa’s official Africa Day celebrations in Moruleng, North West, citing fears for the safety of foreign nationals amid a surge in anti-immigrant militancy. The boycott is a stinging rebuke to Pretoria’s efforts to downplay recent xenophobic marches and attacks.

Read more »

Ambassadors Boycott Africa Day Event in South Africa Over Safety ConcernsAfrican ambassadors have decided to boycott the South Africa's main Africa Day event due to fears for the safety of non-locals. The decision was prompted by the keynote speaker being PA leader Gayton McKenzie, who has made statements about illegal immigrants. Would you like to comment on this issue?

Read more »

Record-breaking performances in Africa's premier marathon, Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 2022Around 27,000 runners participated in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 2022, with world-class elite runners, wheelchair athletes, and local runners. Mohamed Esa from Ethiopia took the top spot in the main 42.2km event, setting a course record time. Dera Dida from Ethiopia won the women's race and David Weir from Britain won the wheelchair race.

Read more »