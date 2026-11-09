Arena Holdings seeks video and audio producer for multimedia team

Arena Holdings is hiring a video and audio producer to create digital video and audio content across its news and lifestyle brands, with applications closing November 19 2026.

Arena Holdings is hiring a video and audio producer to join its multimedia team and help shape digital storytelling across some of South Africa's leading news and lifestyle brands.

Arena Holdings Job Vacancy Details

The position was advertised on November 09, 2026 at 12:44 pm and offers the chance to join one of Africa's most reputable media companies. The company is a news and entertainment content provider and one of Africa's largest English-language news publishers. It owns iconic news titles including the Sunday Times, Sowetan and Business Day.

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Arena also broadcasts on DStv through Business Day TV, Ignition and The Home Channel, and owns three film production and distribution assets: Empire Entertainment, Indigenous Film Distribution and Ochre Moving Pictures. Arena is also home to Africa's longest-running independent recording label and music publisher, Gallo Music. Its headquarters are at Hill on Empire in Parktown, Johannesburg.

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Arena Holdings is looking for a creative, highly skilled and digitally savvy storyteller who can conceptualise, produce, shoot, edit and publish compelling video and audio content. The ideal candidate should have a cutting-edge portfolio, a strong understanding of local and international digital trends, and the ability to tell stories that resonate with audiences across multiple platforms. They will need to be comfortable working at speed, under pressure and across multiple projects, while maintaining the highest editorial and commercial production standards.

Video Producer Key Responsibilities

The key responsibilities include conceptualising, producing, shooting, editing and publishing high-quality video and audio content across Arena platforms. The producer will create engaging breaking news, interviews, explainers, social videos, podcasts, documentaries and long-form content. They will manage the full production process, from story development and scripting to recording, editing, packaging and publishing, and develop innovative, audience-focused approaches to visual and audio storytelling.

The role also involves writing scripts, headlines, captions and supporting copy for multimedia content, and repurposing content into engaging, platform-specific formats for digital and social audiences. The producer will collaborate with journalists, editors and producers to identify and develop multimedia story opportunities. They will co-ordinate interviews, contributors, locations, schedules and production requirements, and develop content ideas that drive audience engagement, reach and revenue.

The successful candidate will work across multiple Arena brands, tailoring content for different audiences and platforms, and will work weekends and after hours when required by the news cycle. Applicants must hold a Bachelor's degree or diploma in journalism, audiovisual engineering or a related field, and have experience in an audio and video industry, digital newsroom and related fields. A valid driver's licence is required, along with the ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure.

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Ideal Candidate Skills And Requirements

Arena is seeking a self-motivated person with an ability to work within a team, excellent communication skills and unimpeachable integrity. Candidates should have exceptional video and audio storytelling skills with a strong editorial instinct, and be highly proficient in video and audio recording and editing software. The company wants someone creative, digitally savvy and always looking for new ways to tell stories, who can manage multiple projects and collaborate across newsrooms and brands.

The ideal candidate is self-motivated, adaptable and comfortable working independently, and is committed to accuracy, ethics and editorial integrity. Experience using AI and emerging technologies in digital storytelling would be an advantage, as would an understanding of audience analytics and content performance. Qualified applicants may submit their CV and two references to mediarecruitment@arena.africa. They should indicate Video and audio producer in the subject line of the application.

The closing date for applications is November 19 2026. Readers who wish to comment on the article can sign up for a quick and free account or sign in.