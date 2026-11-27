Eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has announced he will retire after the 2026 season finale in Valencia, ending a legendary career.

Marc Márquez will retire after the final race of the 2026 season in Valencia, the eight-time MotoGP champion said on Friday. Márquez captured the MotoGP title last weekend in Portugal to go level with the great Giacomo Agostini on a record eight premier-class championships.

Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey. I hope you have enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history, Márquez said in a video statement in the garage in Valencia.

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Márquez Announces Retirement From Ducati

Márquez, who won six titles with Honda before making the switch to Ducati, had initially extended his contract with the Italian outfit until 2028 in June. There were tears in the Ducati garage as well as in the stands when fans were told the Spaniard would be competing in his final race this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. It is official.

Marc Márquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team, the team said. The announcement brings an end to a legendary career that spanned more than a decade at the top of the sport, with eight premier-class titles placing him alongside Agostini in the record books.

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Márquez had initially extended his contract with Ducati until 2028 in June, making Friday's decision to walk away at the end of the current campaign a surprise turn for the Italian manufacturer. The Spaniard's final race will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, a venue where fans gathered to learn the news and where emotions ran high in both the Ducati garage and the grandstands.

Valencia Grand Prix To Be Final Race

The team confirmed that the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his last appearance as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team. Márquez won six of his titles with Honda before joining Ducati, a switch that reshaped the final chapter of his career and delivered another championship in Portugal last weekend.

His video statement, recorded in the garage in Valencia, thanked everyone who had been part of the journey and reflected on a career that reached the highest level of the sport. By matching Agostini on eight premier-class championships, Márquez secured his place among the greatest riders in the history of grand prix motorcycle racing.