Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw to start against Ireland in Dublin, while Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby has questioned the timing of Erasmus' late front-row changes.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw to start against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, after pulling the same three players from his starting lineup before last Friday's 21-19 Nations Championship defeat to France in Paris.

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby has questioned whether Erasmus' habit of changing his team selection days after his initial match-day squad announcement is in the spirit of the game. With Nche, Marx and Louw named to start against Ireland, Easterby is braced for another change before kick-off. It has been done before, Easterby said. That is not really my thing.

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I guess that is their approach and I am not saying it is not in the spirit of the game, but maybe it is not in the spirit of the game. That is just the way it is. Easterby's comments come after Erasmus openly acknowledged he could make changes once he sees the Irish selection. Against France, Erasmus replaced Nche, Marx and Louw with Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit.

Erasmus defended his preference for naming his team early in the week, saying it helps shut out the speculation and social-media noise that can creep into a squad during the build-up to a Test. I get into trouble when I do that. People say I am arrogant, he said.

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I have got a fairly good idea of the team selections, and that is why we announce the team on Monday, and I get into so much trouble when we change things, Erasmus said. For us, I will say it honestly, if a team is not announced on a Monday, the speculation on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday gets into the camp. The players go on social media and see this guy thinks he should be playing.

Erasmus explains early team announcement strategy

We want to shut out the white noise by announcing early. He explained that the decision to change the front row against France was prompted by the late withdrawal of experienced hooker Julien Marchand, which altered the complexion of the opposition pack. When we saw this, we said, all right, let us make a change, Erasmus said.

The laws allow teams to make such changes on the morning of a match, and Erasmus said the Boks had used that provision to give Steenekamp, Wessels and Du Toit a starting opportunity. He also suggested the experience could prove valuable ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup, when the Springboks could face similar selection challenges under pressure. Erasmus was unapologetic about keeping the option open, even if it means more criticism from outside the Bok camp.

If people are going to keep getting upset about that, I am apologising. Of course, I am not apologising that I am doing it. I am apologising that you are always going to get upset, he said. And if Ireland come out with a team on Thursday that we do not think they are going to play, we might make some changes.

Springboks aim to bounce back against Ireland

The Springboks need an improved performance from what they produced in their loss to France if they want to beat Ireland. Erasmus said the team had taken time to reflect on what went wrong and would be primed to bounce back in Dublin. We let ourselves and the country down by losing to France, and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us.

So we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we play according to our standards this weekend, said Erasmus. The coaches and the entire squad took a good look at ourselves over the last few days and we know what we did wrong and what we have to improve on, so we know what we have to do this week, and we will give everything at training and on the field this weekend.

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South Africa slip to second in Nations Championship log

The Boks slipped from the top of the log into second place after the France defeat, with the All Blacks moving onto 22 points, one ahead of South Africa, after picking up two bonus points in their loss to Wales. The top team on the south section log at the end of the pool stage takes on the top team in the north section in the main game on Finals Weekend at Twickenham next week.

The Boks now need some assistance from England, who face the All Blacks in their last pool match, if they are to finish top of the pile. The Springboks won their opening four matches, at home in July against England, Scotland and Wales, and earlier this month against Italy.

Speaking about the Irish, against whom the Boks have a four-four split win-loss record in their last eight games, but who they downed 24-13 in Dublin last year, Erasmus added: They are a quality team, who always give everything against us, so it is going to take an accurate 80-minute performance if we want to get the result against them. They have classy forwards and backs, and they will give everything knowing that they are still in the running for a place in the final of the competition next weekend with England and France to finish the league stages as the top northern hemisphere team.

We are in a similar situation competing with New Zealand for the top spot in the southern hemisphere, so it will be important to convert our chances into points and be as accurate as possible in every department of our game. And I have no doubt they will have the same approach going into the game.

Erasmus faces potential suspension over disciplinary comments

Erasmus also risks a third career suspension after questioning TMO inaction against France and predicting Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast will escape a citing on a hip-drop tackle against Fiji. Erasmus has questioned rugby's disciplinary consistency, citing a hip-drop by Prendergast and knee-drop tackles by France against the Springboks. Erasmus expects Prendergast to avoid suspension after being cited for a hip-drop tackle against Fiji. He will play on Saturday, Erasmus said, blasting the tackle as terrible.

World Rugby is set to review Erasmus' fiery officiating tirade. That leaves Ireland with an interesting selection dilemma: whether to name their strongest possible combination or risk giving Erasmus another reason to reach for the team sheet and make a late switch.