The DA in Johannesburg says it is still negotiating and wants the election of municipal office bearers postponed, despite speculation about an ANC and ActionSA agreement. The party secured 91 seats and about 35 percent of the vote, making it the city's largest party.

The DA in Johannesburg said it has not given up or conceded defeat in the city's coalition negotiations, even as speculation grows about an ANC and ActionSA agreement that could leave the municipality's largest party on the opposition benches.

DA Johannesburg regional chairperson Luyolo Mphithi said the party was still negotiating and wanted the election of municipal office bearers postponed to allow those discussions to run their course. We have not thrown in the towel, he said. We are still very much hopeful. We are still very much fighting for the people of Johannesburg.

Also read DA proposes confidence-and-supply arrangement to ActionSA for stable government in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni

DA Council Swearing-In Support

Mphithi was speaking at the city's inaugural council sitting on Monday, where newly elected councillors were being sworn in. We have not said we are agreeing or conceding to any form of coalitions that have been spoken about in the media. So we are not disappointed. We are continuing to fight for the best of the city at this stage, he said.

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Mphithi distinguished between the swearing-in of councillors, which the DA supported, and the election of office bearers, which it wanted delayed. As the DA we are in full support of this swearing-in of councillors, he said, adding that ward councillors needed to take their seats and begin serving residents. We have sent our own coalition framework to the ANC and we are still waiting for feedback upon that matter.

As it stands, we are asking that once the swearing-in of councillors is completed, we conclude the meeting and allow negotiations to continue. Mphithi said the party's proposed framework contained provisions relating to office bearers. It cannot be a parallel process. We cannot conclude whilst negotiations are ongoing, he said.

DA Prepared To Remain Opposition

There is sufficient time to reconvene within the prescribed 14-day period. There is nothing illegal about what is being put forward by us as the DA. We are simply asking that the process of negotiations is fully ventilated. Despite expressing optimism, Mphithi acknowledged that the DA might ultimately remain outside the governing coalition.

Depending on how these negotiations go, we are prepared to be in opposition. That is not a problem, he said. The DA secured 91 seats and about 35 percent of the vote, making it Johannesburg's largest party. We will fight until the end to ensure that we have a stable coalition government that will deliver basic services to the people of Johannesburg, he said.