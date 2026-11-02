Antonelli wins F1 title in Mexico at 20, youngest champion ever

Kimi Antonelli clinched the Formula One world championship with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history at 20 years and 68 days.

Kimi Antonelli is officially the youngest Formula One world champion ever. The 20-year-old Mercedes driver sealed the F1 Drivers Championship with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

At 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli broke the record held by Sebastian Vettel. When Vettel claimed the title in 2010, the German was 23 years and 134 days old. Antonelli is Italy's first world champion since Alberto Ascari of Ferrari in 1953. Antonelli finished third behind race winner Max Verstappen and second-placed Lewis Hamilton.

Also read Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion in history

Kimi Antonelli Celebrates Historic Championship Victory

Verstappen came home 0.799 seconds ahead of seven-time champion Hamilton's Ferrari, with Antonelli 3.207 seconds adrift. Thank you so much, we did it, Antonelli said tearfully on team radio during his slow-down lap. His race engineer Peter Bonnington told him it was a pleasure to be on the journey with you, but it is just the first chapter. Antonelli regained his composure and thanked his family and Mercedes.

Advertisement

He said: We did it. I am so grateful for this moment and it is one I will live forever. I am speechless, just trying to process what has happened. It has been an incredible season and to share the podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible, he added.

I felt more tense this weekend, but I am so happy we got it done. The race was a two-part affair, divided by a 45-minute pause when Valtteri Bottas crashed heavily in his Cadillac after suffering a suspension failure at Turn One. A safety car was deployed before the race was red-flagged. It was Verstappen's record-extending sixth win in Mexico, his third this year and the 74th of his career.

Verstappen Secures Record Sixth Mexican Grand Prix Win

He charged from fifth to second on the opening lap. He said: The first start made the race for me. Hamilton made a clean start from his record 105th pole position and held the lead down the 800-metre charge to Turn One. Charles Leclerc sparked race-long ill-feeling in his team by tangle with teammate Hamilton on the opening lap.

The stewards noted the incident and on lap 13 announced a five-second penalty for Leclerc, who gained an advantage, and 10 seconds for George Russell for causing a collision. Leclerc had attacked again into Turn Four, running off-track to take the lead. Hamilton said: I think we had the pace to win today, but it was not meant to be and we will take it offline and figure out what we can do in the background.

We have to hold some serious talks behind the scenes. Leclerc was fourth in the second Ferrari. Outgoing world champion Lando Norris was fifth in his McLaren, with Antonelli's Mercedes teammate Russell sixth. Russell needed to win to have any chance of stalling the Italian's title charge.

Advertisement

Ferrari Penalties Impact Hamilton Russell and Leclerc

They were followed by Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Alpine's Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson in the Racing Bull and Pierre Gasly in the second Alpine. Mercedes driver Antonelli claimed his 16th podium finish of the season. Hamilton's second place showed his lasting impact in motorsport. The British veteran is now third on the list of youngest champions.

He was 23 years and 300 days old when he sealed the Drivers Championship in 2008. Vettel is second on the youngest champions list. Verstappen, who took the title in 2021 at 24 years and 73 days old, is now the fifth-youngest champion ever. Antonelli's title run ends the season with Verstappen leapfrogging Hamilton to sit second in the standings.

F1 Calendar Moves to Sao Paulo and Las Vegas

Antonelli's Mercedes teammate Russell is fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Leclerc and McLaren's Norris. The circuit moves to Interlagos next weekend on 8 November for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. F1 then returns to North America for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 21 November. Earlier in the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix was moved from the Middle East to Malaysia's iconic Sepang Circuit.

It was entirely appropriate that the young Italian, in tears as he crossed the line, was led in by two of the all-time great drivers with 11 championships between them. Verstappen produced a Driver of the Day performance to win the race.