Watts & Wheels: Decoding South Africa's Car Tariffs and the Chinese Surge

TechCentral's electric motoring show explores the intricacies of South Africa's automotive tariff system, subsidies, and the growing influence of Chinese car brands. Featuring an interview with trade expert Donald MacKay and a test drive of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

In the latest episode of Watts & Wheels, TechCentral's dedicated electric motoring show, hosts William Kelly and Duncan McLeod tackle one of the most complex and opaque aspects of the South Africa n automotive market: tariffs, subsidies, and their true cost to consumers.

William begins with a detailed explanation of why vehicles sold locally carry the price tags they do. He breaks down the distinction between SKD (semi-knocked-down) and CKD (completely-knocked-down) assembly methods, and highlights the critical role of "local content value" in determining a car manufacturer's tariff liabilities and eligibility for government incentives.

He further explores how economies of scale present a formidable challenge for South Africa, where annual production numbers are measured in thousands, compared to global manufacturers producing millions of units annually. The discussion then shifts to an in-depth interview with Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, who provides a clear-eyed analysis of South Africa's automotive support regime, which has been in place since the late 1990s.

MacKay demystifies the structure of these policies and pinpoints who ultimately bears the financial burden-taxpayers, consumers, or the industry itself. The hosts subsequently examine the rapid rise of Chinese automakers in the local market. Brands such as GWM, MG, and others now represent approximately 15% of total vehicle sales in South Africa. A review of current best-sellers shows the Chery Tiggo 4 leading the charge, underscoring the competitive pressure these new entrants exert on established manufacturers.

The episode concludes with a road test of the all-electric Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. Powered by a 207kW motor and manufactured in Poland, this model is priced at R995 000. William Kelly delivers a glowing review, confessing he has fallen hopelessly in love with the car's performance, design, and driving dynamics





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South Africa Car Tariffs Subsidies Local Content CKD Assembly SKD Assembly Economies Of Scale Chinese Automakers Chery GWM MG Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce Electric Vehicles Automotive Policy XA Global Trade Advisors

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