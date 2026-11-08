Water Shutdowns and Pressure Drops Planned Across Cape Town for Infrastructure Upgrades

The City of Cape Town is implementing a major maintenance schedule involving water shut-offs and pressure reductions across numerous suburbs. Residents in areas including Steenberg, Hanover Park, Wynberg, and Table View are advised to store water and keep taps closed during the works, which are part of connections to a new 535mm water main expected to be completed by November 14.

The City of Cape Town is currently executing a comprehensive series of maintenance operations across multiple suburbs, necessitating temporary water interruptions and pressure fluctuations for residents and businesses.

These works are primarily focused on connecting newly installed pipelines to the existing municipal water network, a critical infrastructure upgrade designed to enhance supply reliability. In the northern and western suburbs, specific road networks will experience complete water shut-offs while connections are finalized. Severn, Basil, and Medway Roads are among the primary areas where supply will be cut, with potential impacts extending to surrounding streets.

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Roads Facing Water Shut-offs

Additionally, Dalziel, Meadow, Montley, and Denbigh Roads will face similar disruptions during the pipeline connection process. A complete shut-off is also planned at Kudu Road and at two distinct intersections along Lincoln Road to facilitate the installation of new connections. In the Steenberg area, the maintenance window extends from 08:00 to 20:00, affecting Main Road, Frogmore Road, Uithof Street, and a cluster of residential roads including Lake, Easson, Aiken, Aberfeldy, and Chard Roads.

Residents in Steenberg should anticipate not only a total loss of water but also potential low pressure issues in neighboring Leonsdale, while Riverton and Goodrail may experience reduced pressure. Similarly, the Hanover Park, Newfields, Athlone Industria, Sand Industria, and Pinati Estate areas will be affected between 09:00 and 18:00. While Hanover Park may face no water at all, the industrial and estate zones in Newfields, Athlone, Sand, and Pinati will likely see reduced pressure rather than a total outage.

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The City has emphasized that water tankers will be deployed to affected zones where necessary to mitigate the impact on residents and commercial entities. Further south and in the western suburbs, leak detection inspections are scheduled to take place in Welgelegen, Table View, Tokai, and Zevenwacht between 09:30 and 15:00. These inspections are critical for maintaining the integrity of the network but will not directly affect the water supply to homes and businesses.

Areas Affected by Testing

However, other areas in these neighborhoods will see significant disruptions. Olive Grove, Bizweni, Diep River, Wynberg, Helderzicht, Lourensia Park, Paardevlei, Garden Village, Victoria Park, Silvertas, Carey Park, Tamboerskloof, and Gardens will all undergo testing that could result in low pressure or a complete loss of water. The area bordered by Morton, Tiverton, Exeter, Thornbury, and Hemyock Roads will have no water during pipeline connections, while Lake, Regis, Easson, Bergen, Steenberg, and Vrede Roads will experience a complete shut-off.

The City is also working on a bulk water connection that will affect Lake Road, Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue, and Fifth Avenue. In the northern parts of the city, Buitengracht Street and possibly surrounding areas will experience a water shut-off while a new meter connection is installed between Military Road and Leeuwen Street.

These operations form part of the broader preparations for connections to a new 535mm water main, with completion of the main infrastructure works expected by Saturday, 14 November. Residents in these areas should expect lower-than-usual pressure between 09:00 and 17:00 while the City reroutes alternative water supplies to maintain some level of service.

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City Advice for Residents

The City of Cape Town strongly advises all residents and businesses in the affected areas to prepare for these disruptions by storing sufficient water in clean, sealed containers well before the scheduled maintenance dates. It is imperative that households keep their taps closed during the interruptions to prevent significant water loss and potential contamination when the supply is suddenly restored.

The maintenance schedule is extensive and covers a wide geographic range, reflecting the ongoing need to upgrade and secure the city's water infrastructure. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the specific times and roads affected in their immediate vicinity, as the impacts vary from complete shut-offs to reduced pressure depending on the specific nature of the work being conducted in each zone.

By storing water and securing their plumbing systems, residents can minimize the inconvenience caused by these essential upgrades. The deployment of water tankers in critical areas serves as a backup measure to ensure that vulnerable populations and essential services are not left without access to water during the transition period. This coordinated effort aims to improve the long-term resilience and efficiency of the municipal water network, ensuring a more stable supply for all Cape Town residents in the future.