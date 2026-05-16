Water Shortage Warning in Cape Town as Heavy Rainfall Puts Pressure on City's Water Supply Network

Officials in the City of Cape Town have issued an update warning residents that recent storms and flooding in major catchment areas have affected water quality at several dams supplying the metro, causing treatment plants to slow production. Although tap water remains safe to drink, residents are advised to take precautions and report any discoloured water to ensure public safety.

In an update issued by the, officials said recent storms and flooding in major catchment areas had affected water quality at several dams supplying the metro, forcing treatment plants to slow production while maintaining drinking water standards.

Although tap water remains safe to drink, the City said residents who notice discoloured water should report it immediately and boil it before use as a precaution. The warning comes after heavy rainfall washed mud, debris and sediment into the Wemmershoek and Theewaterskloof dam systems, sharply increasing turbidity and color levels in the raw water entering treatment facilities.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate said the Wemmershoek and Blackheath water treatment plants have both experienced reduced production capacity as teams work to stabilize operations. Additional technical faults at the Voëlvlei Water Treatment Plant over the past two days also compounded pressure on the network, reducing the amount of treated water reaching bulk storage reservoirs across Cape Town.

The City said operational teams are now working around the clock to stabilize storage levels and maintain compliance with national drinking water standards. Meanwhile, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien highlighted that public cooperation would be critical while the system remains under pressure. The recent severe weather has had a direct impact on several key components of the City’s bulk water system, while teams are working around the clock to stabilize operations and recover reservoir levels.

It is critical that we work together to maintain stable levels across the water supply network. Residents and businesses can assist significantly during this period by reducing water use to essential consumption only while the system remains under pressure. Officials also confirmed that water quality monitoring and sampling have been intensified across the supply network to ensure treated drinking water continues meeting SANS 241 standards. Water-related faults can be reported through the following channels





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Cape Town Water Shortage Rainfall Impact On Water Supply Water Treatment Plant Slowdowns Turbidity And Colour Levels In Dam Water Officials Working Around The Clock To Stabiliz Need For Public Cooperation And Reduced Water Intensified Water Quality Monitoring And Sampl Water-Related Faults Can Be Reported Through T

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