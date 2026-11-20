Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina states current statutes do not support criminal charges against municipal managers, contradicting President Ramaphosa's SONA pledges on personal liability.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has officially confirmed that existing water legislation does not permit the government to impose personal criminal liability on municipal managers who fail to supply water services. This clarification directly addresses a discrepancy between statutory law and previous political promises regarding accountability for municipal service failures. The Minister's statement emerged in response to parliamentary inquiries concerning the enforcement of the National Water Act and the prosecution of local government officials.

Conflict Between SONA Pledges and Current Law

The current legal framework stands in contrast to announcements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in February. During that address, the President declared that criminal charges would be laid against municipal managers in their personal capacity for violating the National Water Act. This political directive was aimed at enforcing stricter accountability for municipalities that have consistently failed to meet their service delivery obligations.

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Majodina addressed this conflict by responding to a question from Democratic Alliance MP Stephen Moore regarding the number of criminal referrals made to the police against municipal managers. She noted that since the State of the Nation Address, nine criminal cases had been referred to the police. However, she emphasized that these cases were directed against the municipalities as institutions rather than the individual managers acting in a personal capacity.

Prosecution Mandate and NPA Decision Power

The decision to institute criminal proceedings against municipal officials, whether in their personal or representative capacities, falls strictly within the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority. Majodina explained that the National Water Act and the Water Services Act do not expressly allow for personal liability when an organization is found guilty of an offense. Consequently, the law treats the municipality as the legal entity responsible for the breach.

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Currently, opened criminal cases against municipalities are represented by municipal managers who serve as accounting officers. The Minister clarified that the National Prosecuting Authority decides on additional charges to officials in their personal capacity only after reviewing evidence collected by the departments' environmental management inspectors. This procedural step highlights the gap between holding an institution liable and prosecuting an individual for the same failure.

Active Cases and Wastewater Infrastructure Failures

The Department of Water and Sanitation reported having one hundred and six active criminal cases open against municipalities. These cases primarily relate to alleged failures in the management and operation of wastewater treatment works. Specific infractions include the discharge of substandard effluent, overflowing sewer manholes, and the direct discharge of sewage into water resources.

Additional incidents involved malfunctioning or non-functional pump stations, which resulted in sewage overflows into water resources. Of the one hundred and six cases, forty-eight case dockets had been finalized and referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for consideration for prosecution. To date, eight municipalities have been successfully prosecuted, with plea and sentence agreements concluded and fines imposed on the entities.

Proposed Amendments and Opposition Criticism

To resolve the lack of personal liability, Majodina stated that the proposed National Water Amendment Bill and Water Services Amendment Bill seek to introduce direct personal criminal liability for municipal managers and company directors. These legislative changes aim to hold directors of a firm or company personally liable for certain contraventions of the applicable legislation. This legal mechanism is designed to close the accountability gap identified in current statutes.

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However, the path to enforcement has faced criticism. Democratic Alliance MP Stephen Moore argued that the department was constraining its response to just the water Acts rather than all Acts governing local government. Moore suggested that other avenues exist to hold municipal managers personally liable for wrongdoing under broader local government regulations, accusing the department of appearing unable to act by limiting its interpretation of the law.

SALGA Warning on Systemic Infrastructure Challenges

The South African Local Government Association, known as SALGA, has previously warned that amending water acts to hold officials personally accountable could be short-sighted. The association argued that this approach overlooks systemic issues such as historical backlogs, funding shortages, and aging infrastructure. These challenges often lie beyond the direct control of municipal managers and have accumulated over decades.

Despite the legal complexities, the Department of Water and Sanitation confirmed that the National Prosecuting Authority has decided to prosecute a former municipal manager of Lephalale Local Municipality in his personal capacity. It remains unclear under which specific law this individual was charged, as the department did not provide further details on the legal basis for this specific personal prosecution. This case stands as a potential precedent amid the ongoing legislative debate.