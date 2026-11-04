South Africa Votes in Municipal Elections as Water Crisis Dominates Campaign

Voters across South Africa cast ballots in local government elections on Wednesday, with water shortages, power cuts and poor service delivery dominating the campaign as leaders pledge action on failing infrastructure.

South Africans voted in local government elections on Wednesday, with water shortages and unreliable municipal services emerging as the biggest concerns for voters from Cape Town to Johannesburg and Durban.

Political leaders cast their votes countrywide as the battle for control of South Africa's 257 municipalities intensified. Service delivery failures, particularly persistent water shortages, dominated the election battleground. Communities continue to grapple with water supply disruptions, ageing infrastructure and poor municipal management. In Kraaifontein in the Western Cape, Edward Feltman, 69, said he had voted since 1994 but was still waiting for services to improve.

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When power goes off, it takes days. When water goes off, it takes three, four days, he said. Feltman said electricity interruptions in his area had recently lasted 13 to 16 hours. Residents were not always warned of outages, while complaints about dirty streets and neglected open spaces went unanswered.

The only time we really see our leaders is when it comes time to vote again, he said. He said infighting among political parties was distracting councillors from the problems residents faced. In Midrand, Gauteng, a voter who gave only her first name, Thembi, said her area was still without water on election day. Finding out which party ran the municipality had influenced how she cast her ballot.

Let us hope the people that we voted for will bring the change that we want, she said. Water and electricity interruptions were also on the mind of Johan Jacobs, 32, from Fochville on the West Rand. Let us hope they bring back the water, less electricity interruptions, he said, adding that potholes needed to be fixed. Jacobs said he had not seen changes that made a significant difference to his family and wanted improvements that residents could notice.

Political Leaders Address Water Crisis

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille was mobbed by party supporters, journalists and well-wishers, including former DA Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, when she turned up to vote at Emmarentia Primary School in Randburg. Zille said should she be elected mayor of Johannesburg, her immediate priority would be to address the water challenges confronting South Africa's economic and financial heartland.

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She stressed that Joburg was a great city worth fighting for, adding that she would mobilise resources on an emergency basis to address the water crisis in the short term. Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Corne Mulder cast his vote in ward 23 in the metro of Cape Town. He said: I am standing here in the queue with the rest of our constituents in ward 23 in the metro of Cape Town.

And as you can see, there is a huge turnout. People have been voting in droves, not only here but right throughout South Africa, and that is a very positive sign. We have said it is our time, and you can clearly see that the electorate are going to use their ballots to bring change. Mulder said Freedom Front Plus has had an excellent campaign and added: I am very optimistic that the results will be the same.

It is indeed our time. Let us do this and start to make change. That is what we are busy with. ActionSA president and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba said: I am more than confident.

We worked hard these past six months. I am the only mayor in this country who worked with 10 MMCs already earmarked so that when people of Johannesburg give us the mandate to be the government, we will hit the ground running immediately.

Mashaba Urges Johannesburg Voters

Mashaba, a former Johannesburg mayor under the DA, appealed to people to vote, saying if they did not, then all these parties that have failed you over the last 32 years are going to end up governing you for another five years, and there is just no way that they are gonna change their tactic and the manner in which they are going to govern you. Gauteng infrastructure development and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo had called on the province's 11 municipalities to invest in procuring and maintaining their own water tanker fleets.

This followed R264m being spent on water tanker services over the past three years, a figure Mamabolo referred to as a significant expenditure. Business Day reported in August 2024 that Tshwane was grappling with a water tanker mafia operating in the city and had spent an estimated R98m on water tankers per year.

The water supply crisis is challenging Gauteng's three metros due to increased demand and crumbling infrastructure, and has seen a surge in the use of water tankers to supply residents. Water provision has been a key electioneering issue for politicians, and parts of Johannesburg have experienced water outages as demand has increased amid hot weather.

National Government Tackles Scarcity

In May, persistent water challenges in the Joburg metro and other municipalities spurred President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the national water crisis committee to co-ordinate government efforts in addressing water scarcity. Ramaphosa said at the time that the government had prioritised measures to address the water crisis affecting many municipalities countrywide. In January the ANC declared 2026 a year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy.

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The government of national unity set aside R54bn for service delivery, especially for fixing water and electricity infrastructure across the eight metros. The beleaguered local government sector is dogged by malfeasance and fiscal challenges in which billions have been wasted on fruitless, wasteful and unauthorised expenditure annually. This affects the delivery of basic services such as potable water, electricity, clinics and refuse collection.

Local government's worsening state has spurred the government to focus the second phase of Operation Vulindlela on fixing councils. Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the National Treasury and the presidency created in 2020. Deputy president Paul Mashatile said: Do not give up hope. Voting is what we fought for.

Experts Highlight Local Skills Gap

It is their right. When you sit at home and do not vote, some other people will vote for you. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe, who voted at Killarney, said public infrastructure needed to be maintained all the time. Local government needs to have the correct skills, and for that they need the finances to employ engineers, Motlanthe said.

The local government sector has a reputation for fostering a culture of cadre deployment, in which the least qualified are appointed in senior management positions. These appointments are based solely on political affiliation and not on whether candidates possess the requisite skills to run their portfolios. For Durban North voter Lindi Britz, restoring infrastructure was only part of the job. She wanted consistent communication with residents when supplies were interrupted.

Britz said people in her neighbourhood were generally notified when water or electricity went off, but she wanted the same standard of communication across eThekwini. Refuse collection, safe streets and road maintenance were also priorities. I think it is going to be quite tough in the first year because there is a lot to fix. As long as they prioritise the important things and get everything going, I think that is what we expect, she said.

Sivan Govender, who works in property in Durban and Johannesburg, said unreliable services were hurting businesses and discouraging investment. He said weak local government was affecting property values and business confidence, recalling that buildings linked to a Johannesburg property company had been without power for 57 days. If we think electricity was a big issue, water is a bigger disaster waiting to happen, he said.

He said the deterioration had unfolded over more than two decades and questioned whether some municipalities were appointing suitably skilled people and competent contractors to deal with persistent faults. Former eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer acknowledged that ageing pipes were a major obstacle but said replacing them was expensive and could not happen overnight. The ageing pipes will take a long time; it is a huge challenge.

And we do not have that amount of funds to rectify this, she said. Peer said municipalities had to fund housing and stormwater systems alongside water infrastructure, while repairing one section of an ageing pipe could cause another to burst under pressure. She defended eThekwini's efforts to address the problem, saying the municipality was doing quite well despite the challenges.

University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said voters should judge parties on issues including water shortages, potholes and crime, but argued that personal loyalty and identity still influenced many decisions. He pointed to people who supported former president Jacob Zuma and the MK Party, as well as voters who remained loyal to the ANC despite concerns over municipal performance. It is about choosing the right leaders to take the country forward, Ndlovu said.

First-time voter Onthatile Makhubedu, 18, from Silver Lakes in Pretoria, said South Africa had the resources to improve living conditions but needed better leadership.