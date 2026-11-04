Johannesburg Water Crisis Dominates Local Elections as Zille Vows Immediate Action

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille says water is her top priority if elected in Johannesburg, as voters head to the polls amid a crippling water crisis and a reported R220 billion infrastructure backlog.

Johannesburg's water crisis has become the defining issue on election day, with DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille vowing to make restoring a reliable water supply her first priority if elected.

Zille cast her ballot at Emmarentia Primary School in Randburg on Wednesday, arriving at 9.30am and was mobbed by journalists and well-wishers, including former DA Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. She said the city's water challenges represented the most urgent challenge facing Johannesburg.

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"My answer is water. The 50 suburbs that haven't had water this last weekend, and that is a major crisis for a city the size of Johannesburg," Zille said. She said she would mobilise resources on an emergency basis to address the water crisis in the short term, adding that Joburg was a great city worth fighting for. Zille, a former mayor of Cape Town, said she had the experience to run the city.

"I have run a city before; I know this," she said when asked about her experience in local government. She was optimistic the DA could push over 50% in electoral outcomes in the Joburg metro.

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"We hope to get the basic services working. We don't promise miracles above that because the job of local government is to get basic services working, and not to make everybody millionaires," Zille said.

"Our job is to deliver water, electricity, possible roads, all those things. That is our job and we will do the job.

" She added: "In the end, it's over to voters. The voters must decide whether they want to rescue their city or not.

" Zille acknowledged that residents would expect immediate action but warned that years of neglect had left the city facing a long-term infrastructure crisis. "We can't address it instantly because this has been a long period of decay over decades, literally. We're going to have to find emergency solutions in the short term, but fix the infrastructure in the medium and long term," she said.

Water Crisis And Service Delivery

She noted the outages hit hardest for residents who cannot afford alternatives when municipal services fail.

"Some people can afford to go buy water, others can't, and the desperation that comes with no water is palpable," she said. Water challenges left parts of the city without supplies due to increased demands as a result of the hot weather. In May persistent water challenges in the Joburg metro and other municipalities spurred President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a committee to co-ordinate government efforts in addressing water scarcity.

Ramaphosa said at the time the government had prioritised measures to address the crisis affecting many municipalities across the country. In January the ANC declared 2026 a year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy, with the government of national unity having set aside R54bn for service delivery, especially for fixing water and electricity infrastructure across the eight metros.

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The beleaguered local government sector is dogged by malfeasance and fiscal challenges in which billions have been wasted on fruitless, wasteful and unauthorised expenditure annually, affecting the delivery of basic services such as potable water, electricity, clinics and refuse collection. Beyond service delivery, Zille drew a hard line on coalition politics, insisting the DA would not return to unstable governing arrangements dependent on the EFF. She said the DA would rather sit in opposition than govern under those conditions.

Coalition Politics And Stable Government

"If we have to run a nine-party coalition dependent on the EFF, we will go into opposition because that is ungovernability defined," she said. Zille argued that political instability had contributed significantly to Johannesburg's decline and said stable government was essential if the city was to reverse years of deterioration.

"The best solution is for us to get an outright majority because then we can have a solid, stable blue government for five years, and then you can see what we can do," she said. She reserved some of her strongest criticism for the ANC, blaming years of governance failures for the collapse of key state and municipal entities.

"It's destroyed Eskom, it's destroyed the entities in Johannesburg, Joburg Water, City Power and the Joburg Roads Agency," she said. Zille was also questioned about the genocide in Palestine during her visit to the voting station. A person passing by told her to learn to spell genocide. Zille sidestepped a question about whether genocide was being committed in Gaza, saying: "Genocide is a very big word.

National Elections And Public Frustration

I haven't been to Gaza, and I don't know. But I certainly do know that Hamas has spent all its energy trying to obliterate the state of Israel.

" Her response drew criticism over continued support of the apartheid State of Israel. Residents queued at voting stations from as early as 5am on election day, while more than 29 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at more than 23 000 voting stations nationwide in the local government elections. The election comes amid a reported R220 billion infrastructure backlog and growing frustration over failing municipal services, including water shortages, power outages, potholes and crime.

In recent weeks, disgruntled residents have taken to the streets to express their growing frustration over deteriorating municipal services in Joburg. Zille's message to voters was clear: Johannesburg's next administration must focus on restoring basic services, starting with water, while avoiding the unstable coalition politics that have defined much of the city's recent governance.