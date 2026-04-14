Watches and Wonders Geneva Opens Amidst Challenges of Middle East War

The Geneva watch fair, Watches and Wonders, faces headwinds due to the Middle East war, impacting the luxury goods sector and travel plans of key retailers. Despite challenges like US tariffs, the strong Swiss franc, and the economic climate in China, the fair expects a large turnout and continues to be a key platform for showcasing Swiss watchmaking.

Tuesday 14 April 2026 - 19:53pm GENEVA - The Geneva watch fair, Watches and Wonders, officially opened its doors on Tuesday, marking the watchmaking industry's premier annual event. This year's showcase, however, is being held under the shadow of the ongoing Middle East war, which is presenting significant challenges for the luxury goods sector, particularly impacting the travel plans of key retailers.

The salon, which will run until April 20, is hosting 65 of the world's most prestigious watch brands. These include industry titans such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Cartier, all of whom are unveiling their latest creations and innovations to a discerning audience. Organizers are anticipating approximately 60,000 visitors throughout the week, a notable increase from the 55,000 attendees recorded in the previous year.

Despite the anticipated increase in attendance, the lingering uncertainties stemming from the Middle East conflict are expected to dampen the industry's overall performance. Yves Bugmann, president of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, acknowledged the conflict as an additional hurdle for the watchmaking sector. He emphasized that the industry was already grappling with various existing challenges, including the imposition of US tariffs, the ongoing recovery of China's real estate market, the strength of the Swiss franc, and the fluctuating price of gold.

Prior to the outbreak of the war, industry analyst Jon Cox from Kepler Cheuvreux financial services had projected a rebound in Swiss watch exports for 2026, with an anticipated growth of around five percent. However, the uncertainties introduced by the conflict have led him to revise his forecast, suggesting that the Swiss watch industry is now likely to experience only weak growth in exports. Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Swiss investment managers Vontobel, had initially predicted a four-percent growth at the start of the year, but he is now leaning towards a scenario of stagnation. This is because the Middle East region accounts for a substantial portion of the watch market, approximately just under 10 percent, which is quite important. The region has, in recent years, demonstrated robust growth, especially in the demand for high-end watches, making it a critical market for the industry. The impact of the conflict on travel and consumer sentiment in this region is therefore a primary concern for watchmakers and industry analysts alike.

The Watches and Wonders event has solidified its position as the preeminent display for Swiss watchmaking, particularly after the demise of the Baselworld salon following the Covid-19 pandemic. In less than five years, the number of exhibitors at the Geneva fair has nearly doubled, with the 2026 edition welcoming 11 new brands, including Audemars Piguet, a prominent name in the Swiss watchmaking world. Ilaria Resta, the managing director of Audemars Piguet, highlighted the significance of the fair, describing it as an important opportunity for brands to interact with each other, engage with the public, and showcase their expertise and heritage.

Inside the Palexpo convention center, participating brands are competing to create impressive and immersive exhibitions to display their new products. For instance, Tag Heuer had Formula 1 racing cars on display, Van Cleef & Arpels featured delicate water lilies and reeds, and IWC embraced space exploration as the theme of its showcase. The Geneva salon has gradually opened its doors to the public, shifting from being exclusively for industry professionals to also serving as a platform for showcasing watchmaking expertise. The first four days of the event are dedicated to the industry, while the weekend and Monday are open to the general public, as organizers seek to attract a new generation of younger buyers. The shift towards public access signifies a strategic move to broaden the industry's appeal and foster lasting relationships with potential consumers. The fair combines the allure of luxury with an educational experience.

Watchmaking holds a significant place in the Swiss economy, ranking as the third-largest export sector after pharmaceuticals and industry. The sector faced setbacks during the pandemic but quickly rebounded, achieving record-breaking sales for three consecutive years due to the so-called 'revenge purchases.' Many consumers used savings accumulated during lockdowns to invest in luxury watches. However, the industry has experienced difficulties over the last two years, marked by a decline in demand in China, followed by the imposition of US tariffs. The downturn is also partly attributable to the global economic climate and the changing consumer preferences of high-end watches. Swiss watch exports experienced a decline of 2.8 percent in 2024, followed by a further decrease of 1.7 percent in 2025, reaching 25.6 billion Swiss francs ($32.5 billion). The industry is now navigating the complexities of the current economic environment, geopolitical tensions, and changing consumer behaviors. The sector is adapting to evolving market dynamics, with a continued focus on innovation, product differentiation, and engaging with a global audience





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