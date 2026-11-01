Jacob Zuma returns to MK Party campaign trail after 11-day hospital stay

Jacob Zuma made his first in-person public appearance since his October hospitalisation, addressing the MK Party's final election rally in KwaMashu ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

Jacob Zuma returned to the campaign trail on Sunday, taking to the stage at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, for the MK Party's final election rally ahead of Wednesday's local government elections.

It was his first in-person public appearance since being discharged from hospital on October 17. Thank you, I am back, Zuma told supporters at the start of an address lasting about 45 minutes. His appearance followed weeks away from public engagements after he was admitted to Netcare St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on October 6, after falling ill during a campaign event in uMsinga, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Also read Jacob Zuma breaks silence after hospital stay, declares MK Party ready to take over

Hospital Stay Was Routine

The MK Party described his hospital stay as routine and said medical staff had identified fatigue and recommended a period of rest under medical supervision. The party later confirmed that Zuma had been discharged on October 17 after spending 11 days in hospital. Zuma did not disclose further details about his health during Sunday's address, but sought to reassure supporters who had expressed concern about his absence.

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He told the crowd there was no reason to worry about what had been said about his condition, adding that his illness had been minor. The former president also appeared to dismiss speculation about his health through his actions, breaking into song and dancing as supporters called for his signature struggle song, Umshini wam, with the crowd joining in song and dance.

Beyond addressing his return to public life, Zuma used the rally to renew his call for black South Africans to reclaim land. He urged supporters to turn out in large numbers for Wednesday's elections and said the country's land belonged to its people. We are going to start by taking back our country here, he told the crowd.

Zuma Calls For Land Reclaim

His comments formed part of a broader appeal to supporters to back the MK Party at the ballot box, with the organisation seeking to build on its support in KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma also expressed confidence in the party's chances, saying it was ready to take over municipalities. He also questioned the idea of political reconciliation with those he regards as opponents, asking supporters why they would sit with an enemy and call that person a brother.

Zuma's hospitalisation had kept him away from the party's public campaign activities for several weeks during a crucial period for the party. He also missed a mini-rally in uMgababa on 18 October. The party had previously said he was recovering at home and continuing to attend to party matters. On Friday evening, Zuma appeared in a video message released by the MK Party, urging voters to support the organisation in the November 4 local government elections.

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In his address, he thanked those who had wished him well. The party, which broke away from the African National Congress, made its electoral debut in the 2024 national and provincial elections and has since become the country's third-largest political force. Zuma served as South Africa's president from 2009 until 2018, when he resigned following sustained pressure from within the ANC amid a series of corruption scandals.

MK Party Election Push

Despite leaving office, he remains the central figure in the MK Party, which is now seeking to translate its national political support into representation in municipalities. Ahead of the rally, the MK Party confirmed that Zuma would attend and deliver the keynote address. He arrived at Princess Magogo Stadium to a warm welcome from supporters.