ActionSA wins Tembisa Ward 6, ending ANC's 20-year hold with 38.84% of vote

ActionSA secured 38.84% of the vote in Ekurhuleni's Ward 6 in Tembisa, ending the ANC's two-decade stronghold with 4,587 votes and a 6.2 percentage point margin under councillor-elect Xolani Khumalo.

ActionSA has ended the ANC's long-standing hold on Ekurhuleni's Ward 6 in Tembisa, securing 38.84% of the vote in last week's local government elections. The party secured 4,587 votes and finished 6.2 percentage points ahead of the ANC.

The victory came under the leadership of ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, councillor-elect Xolani Khumalo. ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo briefed the media at the National Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. The ward covers six sections, including Isiziba, Endulwini, Ibazelo, Isithame, Igqagqa and Lidinga. It had been an ANC stronghold for the past two decades.

Also read ANC blames ActionSA for declining electoral support in Gauteng townships

ActionSA Ward Branch Secretary Fihliwe Nkohlisa

In the 2021 local elections, the ANC won with 64.3% of the vote. ActionSA ward branch secretary Fihliwe Nkohlisa spoke to Sowetan about the result. She said it reflected the work the party had put into building its presence in the area over the past eight months. Nkohlisa also spoke to Arena journalist Michelle Banda about winning the ward, which had been an ANC stronghold for many years.

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We launched this ward in March with very few members, but the election has gone quite well and makes me think about where we come from, Nkohlisa said. Now we have more than 700 members, she said. Nkohlisa said residents had approached the party with concerns ranging from poor service delivery to unemployment and substance abuse, particularly among young people.

The administration we have just come from did not seem to take these issues to heart, but we are here ready to effect change, she said. Nkohlisa said the party had worked to assist residents with issues ranging from burst sewer pipes to electricity outages. She added that the party tried to communicate with residents when it could not resolve their complaints.

Residents Hope Councillor Xolani Khumalo Brings Change

Residents who spoke to Sowetan said they hoped Khumalo's election as councillor would bring more responsive leadership to the area. Thandiwe Dlokolo, a neighbour of Khumalo's grandmother, said she was pleased he would represent the ward, citing his previous involvement in community matters. Dlokolo said Khumalo had recently helped a family with transport for a funeral and had assisted in resolving electricity problems in the area.

We are happy now that he will be our councillor because he really cares about people and always has, even before getting into politics, she said. Dlokolo said residents wanted the new administration to tackle drug abuse, illegal immigration and crime, while creating opportunities for local people. She accused the previous administration of failing to involve residents in community projects, saying people from outside Tembisa were often brought in while locals remained unemployed.

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Unemployed Young Man Siyabonga Mnguni Seeks Opportunities

For 27-year-old Siyabonga Mnguni, who has been unemployed since completing matric in 2018, the change in political leadership brings hope of better opportunities. I get contract and seasonal jobs, but nothing sustainable, he said. At 27, I have to ask for assistance at home while relying on the R370 social relief of distress grant, which is barely enough for my needs, he said. Mnguni said unemployment, crime and substance abuse remained major concerns for young people in the area.

Mziwenkosi Jacobs, a teacher at a local school, said he hoped the incoming administration would be accessible and respond more effectively to residents' concerns. Jacobs cited recurring water and electricity outages, delays in installing speed humps and an unused sports field at a nearby school as issues requiring attention. We hope all these issues will be addressed, he said.