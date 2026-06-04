Casey Wasserman, head of the LA28 Olympics, says he never considered stepping down after his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files. He remains in contact with Mayor Bass as planning continues, emphasizing a shared vision for the Games despite tensions over Iran and other geopolitical issues.

Casey Wasserman , the chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic organizing committee, stated on Thursday that he has never considered resigning from his position despite his name appearing in files related to the investigation into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

Wasserman has faced mounting calls to step down since January, when it was revealed that he exchanged flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker, approximately two decades ago. Among those demanding his removal was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

However, Wasserman emphasized that he maintains regular communication with Bass as the city prepares to host the Summer Games. I speak with the mayor weekly, if not more often, and our discussions remain private, he told reporters during a press conference in Los Angeles. These conversations continue to be thoughtful and productive, anchored by a shared vision of delivering the greatest Games for the city and community.

In February, Bass expressed disappointment that the LA28 organizers were supporting Wasserman, though she did not attend Thursday's press conference. She is currently seeking re-election and, following this week's primary, is expected to advance to a November runoff despite criticism over her handling of the devastating wildfires that swept through parts of Los Angeles earlier this year.

Wasserman noted the political landscape: When it comes to politics, let me just say that for LA28 and myself, along with several original organizers here, we are now working under our fourth presidential administration. The elections will be what they may, but we will continue to foster relationships with whoever holds the offices we need to engage with. Wasserman has previously stated that his 2003 email correspondence with Maxwell occurred before her criminal activities were known.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein. With the FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the United States about to begin, Olympic organizers stated they are learning from the soccer tournament, particularly regarding security issues.

However, they expressed confidence in their ability to manage tensions that have led Iran to relocate its World Cup training camp from the United States to co-host Mexico. The United States, alongside Israel, initiated bombing campaigns against Iran in February, sparking a conflict that was halted by a ceasefire in April. Wasserman emphasized their readiness: We are preparing to host every country on Earth. This is a unique, complex time for Iran and the World Cup.

Iran has always been coming to the Olympics. North Korea is also coming. It is possible that Russia and Belarus will return to the Olympics.

Therefore, handling visas for nations with which we do not have diplomatic relations has been part of our strategy since 2017. The organizing committee remains focused on delivering a successful Games despite political challenges and calls for leadership changes. Wasserman reiterated his commitment to the role, asserting that the progress of planning and collaboration with city officials outweighs the controversies. He also highlighted the importance of inclusivity and preparation, ensuring that all participating nations feel welcome and secure.

The LA28 team continues to work diligently on infrastructure, logistics, and community engagement, aiming to showcase Los Angeles as a global host city. With less than four years until the opening ceremony, the committee is confident in its ability to navigate geopolitical complexities and deliver an unforgettable Olympic experience. Wasserman's steadfastness underscores the committee's determination to move forward, learning from past events like the World Cup to enhance security and coordination.

The ongoing dialogue with Mayor Bass indicates a unified front, despite public disagreements, as both parties prioritize the success of the Games. As the political landscape evolves, Wasserman and his team remain adaptive, ensuring that LA28 will proceed smoothly regardless of electoral outcomes. The coming months will be crucial for finalizing sponsorship deals, venue preparations, and security protocols, all while managing public perception and stakeholder expectations.

Wasserman's leadership, though controversial to some, continues to steer the committee through turbulent times, emphasizing the broader goal of bringing the world together through sport. The Olympic spirit, he argued, transcends individual controversies and political divides, aiming to foster unity and excellence. As the countdown to 2028 continues, the world will watch how Los Angeles balances these challenges to host a memorable event





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