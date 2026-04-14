Warsh Files Ethics Disclosure, a Key Step in Fed Chair Nomination

Kevin Warsh's ethics disclosure document has been filed, initiating the process for his Senate confirmation hearing to potentially succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair. The 69-page document details Warsh's financial holdings, including significant investments in the Juggernaut Fund and consulting fees. The confirmation process faces potential delays due to ongoing investigations and procedural requirements.

The recently filed ethics disclosure document, a comprehensive 69-page report, is a crucial requirement for Kevin Warsh 's nomination to advance through the Senate. This document's completion marks a significant step, initiating the process toward a confirmation hearing, although the exact scheduling remains undetermined. The document was submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE) and presents a complex overview of Warsh's financial holdings and liabilities. The nature of these financial disclosures, however, presents challenges in determining precise net worth due to the broad and, at times, open-ended valuation categories used in US government ethics forms. While an exact financial picture remains somewhat obscured due to these constraints, the report provides a detailed glimpse into Warsh's varied investments and financial commitments, a necessary step in the confirmation process for such a high-profile nomination. This disclosure is a pivotal prerequisite for his nomination to be considered by the Senate, which is poised to review his qualifications and financial interests before making a final decision. The nomination itself is a highly scrutinized matter, given the importance of the position and its impact on the economic landscape. The detailed examination of his financial background is, therefore, paramount.

The disclosure details numerous investments, including two significant holdings each exceeding $50 million in the Juggernaut Fund. These substantial investments, however, come with caveats due to pre-existing confidentiality agreements that prevent the disclosure of underlying assets. Warsh has pledged to divest from these assets if his nomination is confirmed, demonstrating a willingness to comply with ethical guidelines. The document further reveals consulting fees of $10.2 million received from the investment office of Stanley Druckenmiller, a prominent Wall Street figure. Further, Warsh has a series of around two dozen investments in THSDFS, with the details withheld and the pledge to divest if confirmed. OGE analyst Heather Jones, who reviewed the document, highlighted these commitments in her evaluation, confirming Warsh's adherence to the Ethics in Government Act contingent upon divesting certain assets. The document also lists numerous other holdings, predominantly in sectors like AI and crypto, with no value stated, possibly because these securities are valued under $1,000. These include investments in Cafe X, a robotic coffee bar platform; Cionic, a wearable clothing company; Blast, a yield-generating Ethereum layer two platform; and Contraline, a reversible male contraceptive solution. The financial interests of Warsh’s spouse, Jane Lauder, whose family is linked to Estee Lauder, a cosmetics company, are also documented. Her holdings in municipal bonds were reported with a value of over $1 million. Warsh's liabilities, meanwhile, are relatively modest, including a 2015 mortgage from JP Morgan Chase and a revolving line of credit from PNC Bank.

The filing of this ethics paperwork is a critical stride in Warsh's prospective confirmation to assume the position of Fed chair, succeeding Jerome Powell, although the timeline is currently uncertain. The Senate Banking Committee’s spokesperson refrained from providing details regarding the hearing schedule. Senate committee guidelines mandate a five-business-day notice before a hearing can be organized, once all requisite paperwork is submitted. Therefore, next week serves as the earliest opportunity for Warsh to appear before the committee. Even with a scheduled hearing, confirmation by the full Senate's timeline remains uncertain. The confirmation faces challenges, including the vow of a key Republican legislator to block it until the Department of Justice’s investigation into Powell is finalized. This investigation centers on Powell's oversight of headquarters renovations. Despite a federal judge dismissing the probe as a pressure tactic, the Department of Justice plans to appeal this decision. With Powell’s term concluding on May 15th, and his willingness to remain in an acting capacity if Warsh is not confirmed, the situation adds a layer of complexity to the process. The process is further complicated by the ongoing situation concerning US regulators’ decision to ease bank capital regulations, freeing billions for lending and buybacks, adding a layer of the delicate interplay of financial and political interests. The confirmation of Warsh is a complex interplay of the disclosure requirements, political maneuvering, and legal issues. The process will be followed closely and it will shape the course of financial policy.





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kevin Warsh Federal Reserve Ethics Disclosure Senate Confirmation Financial Holdings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The prophet and the mysterious death of Charmain SpeirsA BBC Disclosure investigation has uncovered significant questions about what happened at the hotel where Charmain died.

Read more »

Hill-Lewis is set to meet Ramaphosa on Tuesday and has not ruled out a DA cabinet reshuffleNewly elected federal chair Solly Msimanga has been touted for a ministerial position

Read more »

Public Protector Clears Ramaphosa of Ethics Breach over Steenhuisen's RemarksThe Public Protector has ruled that President Ramaphosa did not violate the executive ethics code. This follows a complaint regarding his silence during Minister Steenhuisen's comments to Donald Trump about the DA's role in the government of national unity and preventing the EFF and MK party from entering government. The PP found no evidence of a breach, stating Ramaphosa had no duty to rebut Steenhuisen's political statements.

Read more »

Epstein Survivor Sends Message to Melania TrumpJuliette Bryant, an alleged survivor of Jeffrey Epstein, has sent a message to Melania Trump, who has denied any relationship with the convicted sex offender despite being mentioned in the Epstein files. The article discusses the Epstein files, Melania Trump's distancing from Epstein, and the implications of the released documents.

Read more »

Inside Sgt Fannie Nkosi’s closed heist dockets found at his homeFiles include cases of firearms, heists and robberies of tobacco firm’s delivery vehicles

Read more »