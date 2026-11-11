Warriors Defeat Titans in YesPlay Pro20 Cup Super 8 Clash

The Dafabet Warriors secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans, driven by strong bowling from Matthew Boast and half-centuries from Jordan Hermann and JP King.

The Dafabet Warriors delivered a commanding performance to defeat the Momentum Multiply Titans by seven wickets during their YesPlay Pro20 Cup Super 8 encounter at SuperSport Park on Wednesday evening. The match served as a critical juncture for both franchises, with the Titans requiring a bonus point win to maintain their hopes of reaching the semifinal stage of the tournament.

Boast Delivers Match-Changing Bowling Spell

Matthew Boast provided the initial spark for the Warriors with a four-wicket haul that included a sensational second spell after an difficult start. Introduced into the attack in the sixth over, Boast conceded 26 runs off his first six deliveries, including boundaries hit by Sinethemba Qeshile, which helped the Titans stabilize early in their innings.

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After being pulled from the attack immediately following the run leakage, Boast returned four overs later to deliver a game-changing performance. He claimed three wickets for just seven runs in his next three overs, dismissing Dayyaan Galiem in his first over back. He then accounted for Donovan Ferreira, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, and Dewald Brevis in a single devastating over that dismantled the Titans' middle order.

Hermann And King Hammer Half-Centuries

Jordan Hermann anchored the Warriors' chase with a masterful 95 runs off 53 balls, marking his 13th T20 half-century. The left-handed opener struck nine fours and five sixes, remaining an immovable force at the top of the batting order until he fell to Dayyaan Galiem's bowling while attempting a big shot.

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Hermann shared a mammoth 146-run second-wicket partnership with JP King, who contributed a valuable 56 runs off 33 balls. King joined Hermann at the crease in the second over following Sibonelo Makhanya's dismissal and played a crucial role in accelerating the scoring rate before falling to Galiem in the 15th over.

Titans Fight Back With Bosch And Qeshile

Eathan Bosch played an inspired knock to lift the Titans to a competitive total of 180/9 in their 20 overs. Walking in when the hosts were struggling at 99/6, the allrounder took control of the innings with a 37-ball 66 that kept the Titans in the contest until the final stages of the match.

Sinethemba Qeshile also provided significant support with a rapid 44 runs off 22 deliveries. Kerwin Mungroo was the second-most successful bowler for the Warriors with two wickets for 26 runs in four overs, while Beuran Hendricks, Andile Mogakane, and Senuran Muthusamy each claimed a single wicket to restrict the Titans further.

Warriors Secure Top Spot In Tournament

Tristan Stubbs, the Warriors' captain, called correctly at the toss and elected to bowl first, rotating his bowlers effectively to restrict the Titans. The Warriors needed only 18.4 overs to reach 183/3, with Stubbs (14*) and Patrick Kruger (8*) sharing a brief fourth-wicket partnership to see them safely over the line.

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The decisive victory secured the top spot for the Dafabet Warriors in the standings. They will face Dafabet Boland, who benefited from the Titans being knocked out, in the final four. The DP World Lions are set to cross swords with the YesPlay Cobras in the other semifinal matchup.