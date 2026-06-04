Warning of potential disruptions in Eastern Cape due to weather

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow in the Eastern Cape, while a yellow level 4 warning has been issued for wind and waves. Geospatial expert warns 22 informal settlements could be cut off if Garden Route rivers overflow.

Geospatial expert warns 22 informal settlements could be cut off if Garden Route rivers overflow. A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive snow leading to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions in the northeastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape .

A yellow level 4 warning has also been issued for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels taking on water between Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape. Very cold conditions are expected over the southern Namakwa District in the Northern Cape as well as in places over the Eastern Cape interior.

Expect partly cloudy and cool to cold weather, but warm over the Lowveld, with isolated morning showers over the central parts. It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the morning over the south central parts, becoming fine in the north from the afternoon. Expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the extreme east.

There will be morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, but cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeast. It will be fine in the extreme west. Fine conditions are expected in the west where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior with isolated morning showers and rain.

It will be cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers of rain, becoming partly cloudy over the interior by afternoon. Expect a cloudy and cold to very cold day with scattered showers of rain with snowfalls expected over the high-lying areas. There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the northeastern parts where it will be warm





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Eastern Cape SA Weather Service Garden Route Rivers Informal Settlements Weather Warning

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