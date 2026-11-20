Warner Music Africa celebrates the November 20 release of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album with a supercar and music event in Johannesburg, featuring artists like Burna Boy and Playboi Carti.

Warner Music Africa organized a high-profile celebration for the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The exclusive event took place at Bean and Bud in Noordhang, bringing together gaming enthusiasts, media personalities, and artists to preview the soundtrack before its official launch. This gathering marked a significant moment for the franchise, highlighting the intersection of music, gaming, and automotive culture that defines the Grand Theft Auto brand globally. The album is scheduled for release on Friday, November 20, 2026, via Atlantic Records in partnership with Rockstar Games.

The Core Details of the Album Release

The Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is a comprehensive collection featuring 34 original songs designed to soundtrack the next evolution of one of the most influential entertainment franchises in history. This extensive tracklist includes brand new recordings from a diverse array of international artists, reflecting the musical diversity of the game's fictional world. The project assembles stars such as Playboi Carti, Lana Del Rey, Don Toliver, Dua Lipa, Jennie, Zara Larsson, and Gunna, among others. Each track contributes to the unique auditory landscape that Rockstar Games has built for its latest installment.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches Worldwide to Record-Breaking Sales and Praise

Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games have collaborated closely to curate this soundtrack, ensuring it captures the essence of the Grand Theft Auto universe. The album features previously released singles that have already generated significant buzz in the music industry. These include Yung Lean's "That's It" featuring Future and Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott's "RHYNO," which was produced by Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. The selection process aimed to create a cohesive yet varied listening experience that mirrors the dynamic nature of the game's open world.

Stakeholder Positions and International Artists

Warner Music Africa played a pivotal role in hosting the Johannesburg launch, demonstrating the growing influence of African music within the global entertainment landscape. The inclusion of Nigerian superstar Burna Boy on the album underscores the international reach of the project and the increasing prominence of African artists in mainstream media. This strategic placement highlights the franchise's commitment to reflecting contemporary cultural shifts and musical diversity in its soundtracks. The event served as a platform to celebrate this global collaboration and the cross-cultural appeal of the Grand Theft Auto series.

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The lineup of artists on the album is incredibly star-studded, featuring contributions from Morgan Wallen with "Last Thing You Need," Rauw Alejandro's "Macacoa 2000," and Keith Richards' rendition of "Bright Lights, Big City." Other notable contributors include Fuerza Regida, Cardi B, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Camila Cabello, Kali Uchis, Rina Sawayama, and Justice. This eclectic mix of genres and artists reflects the broad appeal of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and its ability to attract top-tier talent from various musical backgrounds. Each artist brings a distinct style, enriching the overall narrative of the album.

Real-World Impact and South African Influence

South African music holds a significant presence within Grand Theft Auto VI itself, with genres like Amapiano and Gqom represented across the game's radio stations. The in-game soundtrack includes a track that samples South African Kwaito star Msawawa's early-2000s hit "Bhibo," introducing distinctly South African rhythms to the fictional streets of Vice City. This inclusion not only highlights the country's musical heritage but also brings its contemporary dance sounds to a global gaming audience. The influence of South African music on international popular culture is thus cemented within the game's audio landscape.

The Johannesburg event itself was a spectacle, featuring a supercar convoy and an exhibition of high-performance vehicles that mirrored the automotive culture synonymous with the franchise. Guests experienced a GTA-inspired atmosphere that blended the thrill of the game with real-world entertainment. Music took center stage through Bud Station 011, a specially curated GTA-style radio broadcast hosted by Fratpacker, also known as Frataccino. This live broadcast offered an exclusive preview of the album, recreating one of the franchise's most recognizable features for the attendees.

Additional attractions included a dedicated gaming van where enthusiasts could revisit Grand Theft Auto V, building anticipation for the upcoming release. Attendees, including prominent South African artists like Metro FM's DJ Sabby, Robot Boii, Mateki2Shoes, Q2K, Gxthestallion, and Carter Najarr, enjoyed food, drinks, and the opportunity to take home a vinyl copy of the album. The event attracted a diverse crowd from Johannesburg's creative and entertainment communities, showcasing the local passion for the global phenomenon. This celebration effectively bridged the gap between the virtual world of Leonida and the vibrant culture of South Africa.