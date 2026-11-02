Wanatu Expands With Google Maps Tech for Safer Ride-Hailing

E-hailing platform Wanatu uses Google Maps Mobility Services to improve safety and expand across South Africa, replacing outdated tech to serve 131 drivers effectively.

South African e-hailing platform Wanatu is accelerating its growth strategy by leveraging a new technology stack powered by Google Maps Mobility Services. The company, which currently operates in Pretoria and Centurion, employs 131 drivers and facilitates up to 12,000 trips per month. Launched in 2024, the service aims to provide a safer alternative to public transport, and the technological upgrade is now driving expansion into other Gauteng areas and centers across South Africa.

Google Maps Mobility Services Integration

Marius van der Merwe, founder and managing director of 28East, explains that Google Maps Mobility Services is a specialized development toolkit and backend infrastructure designed for on-demand rideshare, scheduled transportation, and last-mile logistics applications. This implementation positions Wanatu to scale its business model effectively. Google has designed the suite for specific use cases, including components such as a fleet engine, driver SDK, and consumer SDK. This private program is available exclusively through partners and provides the essential building blocks that companies like Wanatu require to function at scale.

Also read Wanatu eyes expansion on the back of trusted new tech stack

Gustav Grotius, co-founder and systems and logistics manager at Wanatu, highlights that their previous navigation system was insufficient for their growing needs. The team identified a massive demand for safe and reliable transport throughout the entire country, but their legacy technology stack was hindering expansion. Specifically, they needed to eliminate navigation blind spots, inaccurate estimated times of arrival, and dispatch friction caused by unreliable routing across Gauteng. The new solution required real-time driver tracking, reliable location updates during signal drops, and full operational visibility to function efficiently.

Rebuilding The Technology Stack For Growth

Kent Klein, managing director of Project Troy, and Johan Bloem, its chief technology officer, explain that the Wanatu technology stack was rebuilt to deliver more advanced functionality for drivers, riders, and management. Bloem notes that the previous system relied on a .NET Azure stack with Microsoft SQL databases and custom navigation software. Klein states that they needed a different stack with an entirely different look and feel, which removed the guesswork from mobility elements. Wanatu required precise data to improve routing and resource utilization, as incorrectly mapped routes led to revenue loss when drivers took longer paths than the communicated flat rate.

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The new solution incorporates Google Maps Platform Mobility and Fleet Engine, delivering advanced and accurate navigation, up-to-date street names, and real-time traffic information. This system has eliminated navigation blind spots through real-time driver tracking and live maps. It has significantly improved estimated times of arrival, optimized dispatch and routing precision, and enabled precise data-driven planning. Grotius confirms that with this new technology, they are confidently exploring expansion in Gauteng and are in talks with authorities in other centers across South Africa. They are also considering adding parcel services to their portfolio.

Solving Staleness And Optimizing Costs

A key challenge overcome by the new system was handling staleness, where the previous platform lost visibility into driver availability in specific areas. Bloem explains that they implemented a live dashboard showing all drivers, their current locations, and when their location was last updated. If staleness is detected, the control room can call the driver to confirm their position. This allows Wanatu to allocate the closest available driver to a ride request, improving both customer and driver experiences. Van der Merwe notes that another major advantage is the unique commercial billing model offered by Google.

Unlike standard Google Maps APIs that charge for every input API call, Google bills for each successful trip with this suite. Grotius emphasizes that this model was crucial because new players often face many consumer experiments without bookings, which previously incurred high costs. With the Google Mobility suite, Wanatu no longer pays for these unsuccessful attempts. They are better positioned to identify additional revenue opportunities, detect causes of lost revenue, improve fleet positioning, and enhance service standards. Customer satisfaction has increased, with users praising the easier-to-use platform, more accurate estimated times of arrival, and proximity of drivers.