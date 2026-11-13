Wallabies Squad News: Carter Gordon and Rob Valetini Return for Scotland Clash

Australia recalls Carter Gordon and Rob Valetini to face Scotland at Murrayfield after heavy England defeat. Scotland also makes changes for the Nations Championship match.

Australia has officially recalled flyhalf Carter Gordon and back-rower Rob Valetini for the upcoming Nations Championship rugby match against Scotland. The Wallabies are preparing to face the Scots at Murrayfield on Sunday, aiming to recover from a disappointing 45-22 defeat to England last week. These strategic personnel moves signal a clear intent to strengthen the squad and rebuild momentum before the conclusion of the international window.

Carter Gordon Returns from Injury Crisis

Flyhalf Carter Gordon enters the starting lineup to take the place of Declan Meredith, marking a significant shift in the Wallabies tactical setup. Gordon has not featured in a match since September when he suffered a broken leg during a 28-28 draw against Argentina. His return is critical as the team looks to stabilize their playmaking unit after a series of struggling performances in recent fixtures.

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The absence of a reliable distributor has been evident in Australia recent results, with the team conceding over 40 points in each of their last three matches. By reinstating Gordon, the coaching staff hopes to restore structure and creativity to the backline. His experience and familiarity with the national team setup provide a sense of stability during a period of significant transition for the squad.

Rob Valetini Bolsters Breakdown Competition

Rob Valetini is also recalled to the starting fifteen after serving as a replacement against England at Twickenham. Valetini is expected to significantly improve the Wallabies competitiveness at the breakdown, a area where they have faced considerable pressure. His physical presence and work rate are vital for securing possession and disrupting opposition attacks in the key phases of the game.

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The revamped back-row sees Valetini join Australia captain Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight in a reshuffled formation. This trio is tasked with dominating the midfield and providing defensive resilience. Jeremy Williams moves from the back-row to lock, replacing Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and adding further physicality to the front five forward pack.

Suaalii Positioning for World Cup Future

The search for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's optimal position continues as the coaching staff balances immediate results with long-term planning for next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia. Suaalii was initially named at outside centre by coach Les Kiss for the England match after playing on the wing at Twickenham. His versatility remains a key talking point for both national and provincial franchises.

For this upcoming clash against Scotland, Suaalii has been positioned to partner Len Ikitau in the midfield. Harry Potter returns to the starting lineup on the left wing, providing experience and attacking threat on the flank. This adjustment to the back three aims to create more space and fluidity in the Australian attack.

Scotland Makes Strategic Selection Changes

Scotland head coach has made only two changes to his starting side ahead of the Murrayfield encounter. Record try-scorer Darcy Graham returns to the wing following recovery from a bicep tear. Toulouse star Blair Kinghorn replaces Kyle Rowe in the starting fullback role, with Jamie Dobie dropping to the bench to accommodate Graham's inclusion.

Scotland's forward pack remains unchanged, led by captain Sione Tuipulotu. Hooker Ewan Ashman starts fresh after scoring a hat-trick of tries in the first half of their recent match against New Zealand. The backs feature the familiar combination of Finn Russell and Ben White in the half-back positions, supported by Huw Jones and Tuipulotu in midfield.

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Teams Face Pressure After Heavy Defeats

Both nations enter this fixture under pressure following heavy losses in their previous tests. England posted a record score against the Wallabies last weekend, while Scotland suffered a 43-21 defeat to the All Blacks at Murrayfield. It was the fifth time in six Tests that Scotland had conceded 38 points or more, highlighting significant defensive vulnerabilities.

Head coach Gregor Townsend acknowledged his team's recent struggles but expressed confidence in their ability to improve. He noted that while the performance against New Zealand was not up to standard, the players understand the expectations. Townsend believes Scotland can replicate some of their bigger performances from earlier in the year, such as their away win against Argentina.

Murrayfield Standings and Next Steps

The Nations Championship context adds weight to this fixture, as both teams seek to salvage pride and points. Australia must find a way to contain Scotland's physical pack and exploit gaps in the defensive line. For Scotland, securing a victory at home is essential to avoid further slide in the tournament standings.

Key battles will include the midfield pairing of Suaalii and Ikitau against the Scottish defensive line, and the forward dominance of Valetini and Wilson. The outcome of this match will provide critical insights into both teams' preparations for the next phase of the competition. Fans at Murrayfield will witness a high-stakes encounter between two resurgent rugby nations.